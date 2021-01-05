Napa might remain under COVID-19 stay-at-home order past Friday

Friday is the first day that the Bay Area and Napa County could escape the state’s regional stay-at-home order with its tighter COVID-19 restrictions — but don’t count on it.

The order that began at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 17 lasts for a minimum of three weeks. But the state could extend it based on four-week projections for the region’s intensive care unit capacity.

“I’m not going to be surprised if we don’t get out of it,” Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County public health officer, told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

She noted the Sacramento, San Joaquin and Southern California regions are still under their regional stay-at-home orders after three weeks.

“We’re probably not going to get out of it by the third week,” Relucio said. “I just want to set that expectation.”

A region goes under a state-imposed regional stay-at-home order when its ICU capacity drops below 15%. The Bay Area capacity as of Tuesday was 5.9%.

“If it hits 15%, we’re out. If it doesn’t, we stay,” Relucio said.

If the state decides the four-week ICU capacity projection warrants the Bay Area regional order remaining, it will then evaluate the situation twice a week, she said.