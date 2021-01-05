Napa might remain under COVID-19 stay-at-home order past Friday

Friday is the first day that the Bay Area and Napa County could escape the state’s regional stay-at-home order with its tighter COVID-19 restrictions — but don’t count on it.
The order that began at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 17 lasts for a minimum of three weeks. But the state could extend it based on four-week projections for the region’s intensive care unit capacity.
“I’m not going to be surprised if we don’t get out of it,” Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County public health officer, told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
She noted the Sacramento, San Joaquin and Southern California regions are still under their regional stay-at-home orders after three weeks.
“We’re probably not going to get out of it by the third week,” Relucio said. “I just want to set that expectation.”
A region goes under a state-imposed regional stay-at-home order when its ICU capacity drops below 15%. The Bay Area capacity as of Tuesday was 5.9%.
“If it hits 15%, we’re out. If it doesn’t, we stay,” Relucio said.
If the state decides the four-week ICU capacity projection warrants the Bay Area regional order remaining, it will then evaluate the situation twice a week, she said.
Under the regional order, people are to stay home when possible. But it allows for such things as retail stores to remain open at 20% capacity, houses of worship to hold outdoor services and restaurants to have take-out service.
Such services as hair salons and winery tasting rooms are closed.
When the stricter stay-at-home is lifted, counties go back to the state’s four-color tier system based on new case rates and other data. Purple has the most restrictions, moving to red, orange and yellow with the least restrictions.
“We are in deep purple,” Relucio said.
Napa County had about 2,500 new COVID-19 cases in December. That’s four times the July total and double the November total, Relucio said.
Federal and state health officials say that COVID-19 vaccines should eventually end the pandemic.
Napa County has about 139,000 residents. Relucio told supervisors the county has received 6,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and administered 3,318 doses.
Vaccinations are administered based on a phased system that comes from the state and federal governments. That first phase underway includes acute health care workers, those in psychiatric hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, paramedics and dialysis staff.
The coming two months could expand the categories to home health care and dental workers, among others. March could begin vaccinations for people who are 75 years and older and people in the food, agriculture, education and child care sectors.
People ages 65 to 74, the incarcerated and homeless could be vaccinated beginning in April. May and beyond could expand this to people 50 and older, people 16 and older with underlying medical conditions or disabilities and such sectors as community service. Further phases await guidance.
There are other categories in each phase that Relucio presented in more detail to supervisors. Relucio said that the proposed timelines could vary, based on vaccine supplies.
People will need to continue practicing the three Ws — wear a face covering, wash hands often and watch their distance from other people — until more people are vaccinated and more is known about the vaccination impacts, Relucio said.
