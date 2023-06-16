Pokey Bolton and her husband Patrick McHugh already have four dogs and a cat at their rural Browns Valley property.

You can now add two miniature horses to the list: Poppy and Rosie.

Bolton, a Napa-based textile artist, quilter and editor, said she’s always loved horses. When she was younger, she even rescued and rehabilitated a former racehorse.

“I love how calming they are,” said Bolton. She mentioned equine therapy and how horses can help people improve self-esteem, self-awareness, confidence, and empathy.

“I just love … watching them interact with each other; and how they interact with us.”

Fast forward to 2023. For the past several months Bolton has been volunteering at an organization called Angels for Minis. Located in Walnut Creek, the nonprofit works to rescue and rehabilitate abused, neglected, or unwanted miniature horses.

“Once a week I go there and I spend hours mucking stalls,” explained Bolton.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

That’s where Bolton met Poppy and Rosie. Both under a year old, the miniature horses had bonded during a crowded trailer ride from a horse auction in Texas to California. If it wasn’t for Angels for Minis, it is very possible that the two horses would have been slaughtered, she said.

“I felt a real connection with these two.”

Besides that, the timing seemed right, said Bolton. She and her husband are newlyweds. They have a combined family but no children together. The pandemic had changed how her events and media business, Crafting A Life, operated.

Miniature horses can live for as long as 30 years, she noted. Poppy and Rosie could sort of become their own “children,” thought Bolton.

Want to help rescued mini horses? Pokey Bolton’s company, Crafting a Life, is hosting an online auction to benefit Angels for Minis, a nonprofit that rescues miniature horses. Visit: craftingalifellc.com/art-angels-for-minis-auctions/

“And we’ve got some property, so why not?”

Most significantly, Bolton hopes to train one or both of the minis as therapy horses.

In addition to her quilting career, Bolton has a master’s degree in working with kids with special needs. “It would be awesome,” if the horses could be used to help those in need, she said.

After being chosen adopt the horses, just like new parents, Bolton and McHugh rushed home to get a space ready for their new family members. That included customizing a new Tuff Shed, adding doors for horse access, fencing for a paddock, a shade structure, a second security fence, and more.

So what is the difference between a miniature horse, standard horse and a pony?

According to Horse Illustrated, ponies are smaller and usually stockier than horses. Ponies also often have thicker coats, manes, and tails than horses. They are proportioned differently than a full-sized horse, with shorter legs, wider barrels, and a thicker neck.

Miniature horses like Poppy and Rosie are typically bred to resemble a full-sized horse on a smaller scale, said Horse Illustrated. Most miniature horses are bred to be more refined than the pony, with a long, flexible neck, straight legs, and a short back.

For now, the minis are eating about 8 lbs. of hay a day, in total. “We're trying to a very nutrient rich diet because we're trying to get their weight up a little bit.” Both were undernourished when they were first rescued. Both horses were only able to nurse with their mothers for just a few months, which is less than usual.

Bolton estimated that each weighs more than 200 lbs., and they’re almost full grown. While a miniature horse can pull a cart or other such wagon, they aren’t meant to be ridden, she noted.

They’re also smarter than some might expect. “They can have the intelligence of a human two year old; in terms of receptive language,” said Bolton.

Part of the fun is “discovering and learning their personalities because they do have distinct personalities,” she said. So far Poppy seems more dominant than Rosie. Bolton often separates their food so that Poppy doesn’t push Rosie away. Rosie might be a bit more timid, but time will tell.

In total, the couple paid about $2,000 to adopt the two horses, said Bolton. They currently spend about $200 a month on food. That’s in addition to vet and other animal care bills, the new Tuff Shed, fencing and other necessities.

It’s been almost a month, and Bolton said she’s feeling more confident about raising Poppy and Rosie.

“At first I was very anxious,” about caring for the horses. “They need 24-hour care, they have to eat, they have to drink. We’ve got to make sure they're healthy.”

“Now we’re more relaxed, compared to those first days.” The two horses bonded with each other, but also their humans.

“We love them,” said Bolton.

PHOTOS: rescued miniature horses find new home in Napa Mini Horses 8 Mini Horses 5 Mini Horses 2 Mini Horses 1 Mini Horses 3 Mini Horses 4 Mini Horses 6 Mini Horses 7 Mini Horses 10 Mini Horses 11 Mini Horses 12 Mini Horses 13 Mini Horses 14 Mini Horses 9