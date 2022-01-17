Napa MLK Day volunteers tackle French broom in Westwood Hills Park

Westwood Hills Park is under attack from vegetative invaders and about 80 volunteers on Monday came to give battle.

The foes are such non-native plants as Himalayan blackberry, English ivy, and, especially, French broom. They force out such native species as miner’s lettuce.

“It’s a very dense covering, unfortunately, of invasive species in Westwood Hills,” said Ashley Kvitek of the Napa County Resource Conservation District.

The agency on Martin Luther King Day held a volunteer event at the 106-acre park near Browns Valley. Participants came not to hike and recreate on a day off, but to get rid of invasive species.

French broom when it is full-grown looks like a formidable foe. The shrub with silver strands can top 10 feet tall.

This native of the Azores and areas near the Mediterranean Sea was probably introduced to the Bay Area in the 1880s as an ornamental, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As that suggests, French broom to the casual eye hardly looks like a villain. Although a weed in Westwood, its bright yellow flowers when blooming make it look fit for a garden.

“It’s beautiful,” volunteer Chris Sauer said.

But Sauer and the others on Monday weren’t deceived by the plant’s looks. The Department of Agriculture reports French broom burns readily and carries fire to the tree canopy, increasing fire frequency and intensity.

Chip Bouril of the local Natural Resources Conservation Service told the group that the plant has another downside.

“It takes over the vegetation. It disrupts the entire ecosystem,” he said.

Kvitek didn’t talk about getting rid of all French broom from the park in a day, or even ever. Rather, she posed the goal of trying to create some “breathing room” for native species.

“Hopefully we’ll get enough small areas (French broom-free), we will then get a big area,” she said. “You really build up over a lot of years to give the natives a chance to shine.”

The effort is paying off. Bouril pointed to a steep bank covered by green plants at the park’s entrance.

“This hill was a wall of French broom three or four years ago,” he said.

No longer. He pointed to native plants such as Pacific snakeroot and various ferns that grow where the French broom used to thrive.

He also pulled a small French broom plant about 2 feet tall. Once an area has been cleared of French broom, follow-up work helps make sure it doesn’t reclaim the land.

Jacqueline Yoakum came to Monday’s event with her 9-year-old daughter Luchsia Nanes. They were part of a Hunt Hollow 4-H Club contingent.

“We’re trying to show our kids the value of giving back to society,” she said. “And to do it with other kids for fun.”

Removing the larger of the French broom took some muscle power. Ralph and Virginia Trecartin stood on the bank about a quarter-mile into the park and pulled hard until the plants came up by the roots.

Cool weather on this gray, cloudy morning and wet soils from the December rains made the work easier. Monday was a day made-to-order for removing French broom.

Those who regret missing out on Monday’s assault on invasive species at Westwood Hills Park will have other chances.

“We will continue to do weed pulls throughout the county, so stay tuned,” Kvitek said.

