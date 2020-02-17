A group of model train hobbyists is keeping up its two-year fight to hold onto its longtime home at the Napa Valley Expo, despite a setback in its lawsuit against its landlord of half a century.
The Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society is appealing the rejection of a complaint in Napa County Superior Court against the Expo’s state-appointed board, which voted to end the group’s lease at the downtown fairground by the end of that year.
Meanwhile, members are continuing to hold monthly open houses at their rail museum at the Expo, even as court documents indicate the group has not paid the fairground authority for more than a year amid disputes over a rent increase.
A lawsuit the rail society filed in Alameda County in December 2017 – two days before its lease would have expired – and later moved to the Napa court, has prevented the Expo from evicting the group, which since 1970 has built and publicly displayed an elaborate 1/87-scale diorama of historic miniature trains and Northern California tableaux within two Quonset huts at the Third Street fairground.
The group and its attorneys say upholding the eviction and forcing out the nonprofit train club would allow the fairground to illegally jump-start a proposed overhaul of the 32-acre facility. That overhaul may include a new livestock auction pavilion with a parking lot where the model rail clubhouse is located – without state-required environmental studies.
But in September, Judge Victoria Wood rejected that argument and denied the rail group’s petition to keep the model train museum in place. In her ruling, Wood rejected the rail society’s assertion that its eviction illegally rushes the Expo’s renovation, saying the master plan exists only in draft form and that no construction has been started or even approved.
The model rail society has appealed the case to the state 1st District Court of Appeal, according to the website of the Brandt-Hawley Law Group of Glen Ellen, which is representing the group.
Members of the rail society last week referred questions to their lawyer, Susan Brandt-Hawley. Expo chief executive Joe Anderson declined to comment beyond the court record.
Expo officials’ interest in tearing down the model train showcase as part of a rebuild of the fairground does not amount to approval of the plan, and does not trigger a requirement for environmental studies, according to Wood.
The rail society “presents no evidence of any contract for demolition work, budgeting for costs of such demolition, announcements of any pending demolition, or detailed plans for demolition,” Wood wrote in her Sept. 6 ruling. Furthermore, she added, an environmental report for replacing and rebuilding multiple fairground buildings could take 10 to 15 years to complete, making quick action by the Expo unlikely.
Even without an imminent plan to pull down the train museum and start reconstructing the Expo, Wood said its directors have another reason to justify pushing out the model railroad group – its failure to pay rent for more than a year.
In July 2018, the Expo offered to let the train museum stay on with a rent increase from $180 to $1,000 a month, provided it also made various repairs to its building and obtain insurance, according to court documents. (Inspection tours organized earlier that year by Cal Fire and the state Fairs Financing Authority revealed problems with the rail building’s foundation and wiring, as well as flammable materials in the train displays, according to reports released by the Expo but disputed by the rail society.)
The group paid a month’s worth of rent but then balked when the Expo again raised it to $2,000 starting in September, instead submitting another $1,000 check fairground directors rejected as insufficient. A Nov. 30, 2018 letter from the train group asserted its rent should be reset to the old $180 level, and no rent has been paid to the Expo since, court records indicate.
“The court finds that it would be unjust to permit (the rail group) to remain in possession of the Railroad Building without paying rent, and/or to force (the Expo) to accept what it presumably believes to be a below-market rental rate, simply because it has developed plans for demolishing the building at some unidentified time in the future,” Wood wrote.
Model train enthusiasts have continued to meet and hold exhibitions inside their Expo quarters during the court battle, and the society’s website solicits donations to cover legal fees. The exhibit was shut down and public events postponed starting in June 2018, only to reopen less than three months later.