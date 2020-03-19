Napa mom at center of lunch shaming story arrested on multiple counts of theft

Because she was in custody, Kirkpatrick could not immediately be reached for comment, but she has previously denied committing any fraud in the case or harassing any of the people who accused her.

She had also denied that there was anything fraudulent about the initial story about her son's initial donation to the school. Some critics had questioned whether the money came from Ryan’s account at all.

The Register was able to confirm that a payment was made, but couldn’t determine whether it was the boy's savings or from some other source such as a short-lived GoFundMe account that Kirkpatrick established, saying it was to raise money to pay off school lunch debt.

Kirkpatrick had given inconsistent accounts to the Register of what happened to the $100 the GoFundMe account raised, but consistently denied that her son used that money to pay the school.

Lt. Gary Pitkin said he could not comment on whether police had any evidence that the initial story was false.

Police are asking anyone who donated goods or money to Kirkpatrick between May 20, 2019 and March 18, 2020 to contact School Resource Officer Darlene Elia at (707) 258-7880.

Editor's note: this item has been modified to correct Kirkpatrick's age, according to the jail booking records. It also added comment from the Napa County District Attorney.

