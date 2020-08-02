Napa Moms host virtual job fair for educators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The local nonprofit group Napa Moms hosts a virtual job fair on Monday, Aug. 3 to connect educators-for-hire with families in need.

“With classes going virtual, we understand families may not have the capacity or flexibility to work from home and tend to their children simultaneously,” the group said in a news release.

The virtual job fair, which will be held at 7 p.m. via Zoom, offers each job candidate a two-minute platform to introduce themselves to interested families in the Napa Moms group.

Educator candidates can range from full-time in-home care to part-time tutoring for older students. Following the Zoom call, interested families will reach out to the educators for further interviewing.

Educators can register by emailing NapaMomsSocial@gmail.com for further details. This event is free to all educators. Zoom login information will only be provided to those who register.