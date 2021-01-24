Napa Moms hosts virtual Childhood Expo
Napa nonprofit and community group Napa Moms is hosting a virtual version of its annual Childhood Expo in an effort to help families learn about educational and extracurricular opportunities for preschool and school-age children.
The Childhood Expo will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m.-noon. This virtual event is free and open to the public.
Napa Valley families have been challenged since the pandemic and finding programs and activities to help educate and entertain children has become more important than ever, according to event organizers.
Napans have embraced stuffed animals to make neighborhood walks more entertaining for children.
“Here in the valley, we are blessed to have a diverse selection of educational and enrichment programs to choose from, but that is also what can make these types of decisions difficult for families,” said Megan Andrews Heimbigner, Napa Moms vice president. “Napa Moms feels very fortunate to have a dedicated group of women that were able to pivot this year’s event to an online platform so, despite the many challenges the pandemic has caused, we can still provide the community with this rich opportunity.”
Napa Moms, a member-led nonprofit organization designed for working and stay-at-home mothers living in the Napa Valley, has been hosting its expo since 2008. This year’s event will allow participants to interact directly with schools and programs in a safe online space.
Attendees will also get information about private schools, weekend activities, spring break camps, summer camps, and more. A PDF directory, featuring a one-stop-shop for details about schools and programs within the Napa Valley will also be available.
To register for free admission for the Napa Moms Childhood Expo, visit napamoms.org/preschool-expo.
WATCH NOW: How to set up a good homeschool environment
Photos: Cafeteria Kids Theater Drama Camp (2016)
