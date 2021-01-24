 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Moms hosts virtual Childhood Expo

Napa Moms hosts virtual Childhood Expo

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Moms logo

Napa Moms hosts virtual Childhood Expo

Napa nonprofit and community group Napa Moms is hosting a virtual version of its annual Childhood Expo in an effort to help families learn about educational and extracurricular opportunities for preschool and school-age children.

The Childhood Expo will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m.-noon. This virtual event is free and open to the public.

Napa Valley families have been challenged since the pandemic and finding programs and activities to help educate and entertain children has become more important than ever, according to event organizers.

“Here in the valley, we are blessed to have a diverse selection of educational and enrichment programs to choose from, but that is also what can make these types of decisions difficult for families,” said Megan Andrews Heimbigner, Napa Moms vice president. “Napa Moms feels very fortunate to have a dedicated group of women that were able to pivot this year’s event to an online platform so, despite the many challenges the pandemic has caused, we can still provide the community with this rich opportunity.”

Napa Moms, a member-led nonprofit organization designed for working and stay-at-home mothers living in the Napa Valley, has been hosting its expo since 2008. This year’s event will allow participants to interact directly with schools and programs in a safe online space.

Attendees will also get information about private schools, weekend activities, spring break camps, summer camps, and more. A PDF directory, featuring a one-stop-shop for details about schools and programs within the Napa Valley will also be available.

To register for free admission for the Napa Moms Childhood Expo, visit napamoms.org/preschool-expo.

WATCH NOW: How to set up a good homeschool environment

Photos: Cafeteria Kids Theater Drama Camp (2016)

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online Editor/Calendar Editor

Samie Hartley is the Napa Valley Register online editor and social media manager. She also assembles the community calendar. Her column Simple & Sassy runs on alternating Sundays.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News