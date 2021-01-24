Napa Moms hosts virtual Childhood Expo

Napa nonprofit and community group Napa Moms is hosting a virtual version of its annual Childhood Expo in an effort to help families learn about educational and extracurricular opportunities for preschool and school-age children.

The Childhood Expo will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m.-noon. This virtual event is free and open to the public.

Napa Valley families have been challenged since the pandemic and finding programs and activities to help educate and entertain children has become more important than ever, according to event organizers.

“Here in the valley, we are blessed to have a diverse selection of educational and enrichment programs to choose from, but that is also what can make these types of decisions difficult for families,” said Megan Andrews Heimbigner, Napa Moms vice president. “Napa Moms feels very fortunate to have a dedicated group of women that were able to pivot this year’s event to an online platform so, despite the many challenges the pandemic has caused, we can still provide the community with this rich opportunity.”