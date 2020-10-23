 Skip to main content
Napa motorcyclist injured in crash in Highway 29

The California Highway Patrol said a 31-year-old Napa motorcyclist was injured during the noon hour Thursday when a van turned in front of him on Highway 29 at Hoffman Lane. 

Ernesto R. Avina was going southbound on his Kawasaki Ninja when a northbound Ford van driven by Leonard Oram, 55, of Fairfield made a left turn into his path, the CHP said.

Avina was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said.

Neither alcohol or drugs appeared to be a factor in this collision, the CHP said.

