The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcyclist killed Wednesday evening in a collision in rural Napa County was a 42-year-old Napa man.
The collision occurred Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m. on Berryessa Knoxville Road near Berryessa Drive, just west of Lake Berryessa.
The motorcyclist was traveling north at a high rate of speed when a vehicle that was stopped on Berryessa Drive at the intersection with Berryessa Knoxville Road entered the roadway, according to the CHP.
The motorcycle collided with the left side of the vehicle, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, who was not immediately identified, suffered fatal injuries in the collision.
It does not appear drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.