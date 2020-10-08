Napa motorist arrested for suspected DUI after car crash

A vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highways 128 and 121 Wednesday night and struck a fence, the California Highway Patrol reported.

A passenger, Lilly Enright, 22, of Napa, received minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital, the CHP said.

The driver, Camille Danielle Proulx, 23, of Napa was arrested for suspected DUI and booked into the Napa County jail at 9 p.m., the CHP said.

Watch Now: Firefighters record drive through intense wildfire