Napa motorist arrested for suspected DUI after crash

Napa motorist arrested for suspected DUI after crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A Mustang crashed into a parked vehicle on Main Street Wednesday night, injuring the occupant of the parked vehicle, Napa Police reported.

Police responded at 10:12 p.m. to a report of a crash at Main and Yount streets next to New Tech High.

The Mustang had been traveling northbound on Main when it struck the parked vehicle, police said.

The occupant of the parked vehicle was treated at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, but not admitted, police said.

The driver of the Mustang, Christian Jesus Moreno, 24, was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation, police said.

Police said Moreno was on probation for a previous DUI. During booking, a corrections officer found suspected cocaine in his wallet, police said.

Watch Now: Could you be dealing with crisis fatigue?

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Napa Library reopens following coronavirus pandemic closure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News