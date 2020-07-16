Napa motorist arrested for suspected DUI after crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mustang crashed into a parked vehicle on Main Street Wednesday night, injuring the occupant of the parked vehicle, Napa Police reported.

Police responded at 10:12 p.m. to a report of a crash at Main and Yount streets next to New Tech High.

The Mustang had been traveling northbound on Main when it struck the parked vehicle, police said.

The occupant of the parked vehicle was treated at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, but not admitted, police said.

The driver of the Mustang, Christian Jesus Moreno, 24, was arrested and booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation, police said.

Police said Moreno was on probation for a previous DUI. During booking, a corrections officer found suspected cocaine in his wallet, police said.

