A Napa motorist received major injuries when her vehicle left Soda Canyon Road Thursday afternoon and crashed into a creek, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The CHP said the driver, Patricia Anderson, 73, was westbound on Soda Canyon at 1 p.m. when her 2016 Land Rover ran off the roadway.
You have free articles remaining.
Anderson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision, the CHP said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.