A Napa motorist received major injuries when her vehicle left Soda Canyon Road Thursday afternoon and crashed into a creek, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said the driver, Patricia Anderson, 73, was westbound on Soda Canyon at 1 p.m. when her 2016 Land Rover ran off the roadway. 

Anderson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision, the CHP said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.