 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa motorist injured after running off Gordon Valley Road

Napa motorist injured after running off Gordon Valley Road

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Gordon Valley Road crash

The woman driving this 2000 Chrysler Concorde was injured when her vehicle hit a tree Tuesday morning in Gordon Valley. 

 Courtesy of the CHP

A car driven by Amanda Willey, 28, of Napa ran off Gordon Valley Road at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday and struck a tree east of Abruzzini Hill Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken by REACH helicopter to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville, the CHP said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be factors, the CHP said.

The driver was wearing a seat belt.

WATCH NOW: BEL AIRE PARK MAGNET SCHOOL HOSTS A SOCIALLY DISTANCED PICTURE DAY 

0:56 Bel Aire Park Magnet School hosts a socially-distanced Picture Day

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News