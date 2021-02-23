Napa motorist injured after running off Gordon Valley Road

A car driven by Amanda Willey, 28, of Napa ran off Gordon Valley Road at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday and struck a tree east of Abruzzini Hill Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken by REACH helicopter to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville, the CHP said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be factors, the CHP said.

The driver was wearing a seat belt.

