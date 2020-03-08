Napa moves one step closer to electing council members by district

Rafferty was present at Wednesday’s session – he did not attend the Feb. 25 meeting – and said he was “willing to be flexible on timing as much as the legislature allows"; he did not imply a willingness to kick things beyond the legally mandated 90–day timeframe or hold off to next year.

Turnout was another concern raised in public comment.

“We have 80,000 people in Napa, and how many people are here? The whole purpose is to achieve a high democracy,” Renee Cazares said, pointing to the roughly one-third-full chambers room and calling on City Council to improve its awareness-building activities.

“Some people think this is about the islands,” she added, referring to the unincorporated parts of Napa County that are surrounded by city boundaries and some believe should be annexed.

Mayor Jill Techel and Councilwoman Liz Alessio acknowledged the smaller-than-hoped-for turnout but remained optimistic.

Alessio encouraged staff to increase its social media presence, suggested attendees sign up for the city’s weekly newsletter and asked residents to host conversations and get-togethers with their neighbors to spread the word.

Techel said she thinks things will change for the next meeting once draft maps are on the table.