Napa municipalities staffing back up and spending on delayed improvements in new fiscal year

Napa County’s municipalities are on the upswing from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and are projecting that the recovery will continue by staffing up and spending on delayed or needed improvements as they head into the 2022-23 fiscal year.

As one result of the returning revenues, Napa’s municipalities are adding staff members. The city of Napa, for example, will be operating under a $110.8 million General Fund budget — about $10 million more than expected in the 2021-22 budget — that adds seven positions, unfreezes 17 positions and plans to hire for 54 currently vacant positions. That means the city is aiming to up its staffing from 435 members to 503 in the budget, though the city expects there will still be some number of staff vacancies in the coming year. The city’s also dedicating more funding toward housing, climate change and homeless services than in past budget years.

For Yountville, the Napa municipality most reliant on the hotel room revenue stream known as the Transient Occupancy Tax, the economic rebound has been dramatic.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Town Manager Steve Rogers said at a Yountville Town Council meeting last week that the cautious optimism of budgeting last year, given the uncertainty of COVID-19, has made way for a strong economic recovery. Revenues, he said, have exceeded 2021-22 budget estimates by $2.5 million.

Given that recovery, the 2022-23 $12.6 million Yountville General Fund budget — roughly $1 million increase over estimated 2021-22 spending — aims to bring back Yountville’s service levels to where they were in 2019 before the pandemic hit, Rogers said

That includes adding two additional staff positions — an information technology position and a code compliance position — and providing employees with a 7% cost of living adjustment after they agreed to not take one last year because of the economic uncertainty.

“’What a difference a year makes,’ is an apt description of this year’s proposed budget when compared to last year’s budget,” Rogers said at the meeting.

American Canyon, which is moving forward with a roughly $25.4 million General Fund budget — an increase of roughly $1 million from 2020-21 — is also aiming to bring services back to pre-pandemic levels, and is adding several new positions.

The St. Helena City Council adopted an $18.6 million General Fund budget this week, with the plan to use about $1.3 million in reserves to balance the budget, which leaves rough $9 million in reserves. Much of the reserve spending is going toward one-time expenses, such as vegetation management, replacing police vehicles and improvements at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, where the St. Helena City Hall is moving.

A fair amount Calistoga’s $14.9 million 2022-23 General Fund budget — about $1.8 million above estimated 2021-22 expenditures — is also dedicated to similar one-time purposes, including projects such as pavement maintenance and vegetation management. Calistoga agreed to a plan to hire eight additional staff members back in April.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.