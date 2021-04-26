Napa musician dies after car crashes on Monticello Road

A driver suffering a possible medical emergency died Friday after his car ran off Monticello Road at Vichy Avenue and struck a fence, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said Bruce Overton, 72, was driving east on Monticello Road at 5:20 p.m. when his Toyota Prius left the roadway.

Overton was transported to Queen of the Valley Medical Center by ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the CHP said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the CHP said.

Overton was a musician who had lived in Napa for decades, performing at private parties, country clubs and special occasions, said Francisca Huerta. Overton was her step-dad's best friend and a guest at holiday gatherings in their Moro Bay home, she said.

"He could turn any situation into a song," said Huerta. "He had a heavenly voice and played ukulele and guitars."

Overton, who had worked as a driver for a local car dealership, was a bachelor who did not have children, Huerta said. In recent times, "he was having some health scares," she said.

"He lived a very humble life," Huerta said.