Napa must help hawks to build Soscol Junction

Transportation officials are finding ways to resolve Swainson's hawk issues to keep the $64 million Soscol Junction traffic relief project along Highway 29 on-track for a May start.
A hawk nesting tree and suitable foraging habitat exist near the planned project at Highway 29/Highway 221 just south of the city of Napa. The hawk is listed as "threatened" under state endangered species laws.
Bulldozers can’t begin moving dirt until Caltrans and the Napa Valley Transportation Authority satisfy the state Department of Fish and Wildlife over hawk mitigation requirements. Work is underway to do just that.
On Jan. 19, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) Board of Directors voted to spend $175,000 to buy a Swainson’s hawk nesting tree credit at the Bullock Bend Mitigation Bank in Yolo County. The preservation area is located along the Sacramento River.
“This nesting tree credit has been extremely difficult to find,” said Danielle Schmitz of the NVTA. “This one is the last one in California.”
California allows developers to buy credits at mitigation banks as opposed to finding and preserving habitat on their own.
Buying the nesting tree credit at the Bullock Bend Mitigation Bank will save time and effort. An alternative is to identify, buy, restore and protect land that satisfies Fish and Wildlife, which could prove costly and delay Soscol Junction construction, an NVTA report said.
A Fish and Wildlife map doesn't show an active hawk nesting tree within the 50-acre Soscol Junction construction footprint. But one is located about 500 feet away and two historic nesting trees are about a quarter mile away.
To build Soscol Junction, the NVTA and Caltrans must compensate for the “loss or abandonment” of a Swainson’s hawk nest, a Fish and Wildlife report said.
There’s more Swainson’s hawk spending to come. Fish and Wildlife says the Soscol Junction project will disturb 17 acres of hawk foraging habitat.
Compensating for the loss could cost $2 million, a Fish and Wildlife report said. But Schmitz said a mitigation bank credit for foraging habitat could be available for $400,000.
Soscol Junction will be Napa County’s largest regional traffic project since the Highway 12 widening in Jameson Canyon finished in 2014. It is designed to bust the bottleneck at the signalized intersection where Highway 29, Highway 221 and Soscol Ferry Road converge.
The traffic signals are to be removed. A free-flowing Highway 29 is to be elevated. Beneath, two roundabouts are to regulate traffic getting on or off Highway 29 or continuing from Highway 221 to Soscol Ferry Road.
Local elected leaders on the NVTA Board of Directors discussed the Swainson's hawk situation on Jan. 19. American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph called the hawk spending “a pretty healthy chunk of change.”
“We have that massive marsh across San Pablo Bay and that’s not suitable habitat, I guess?” American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia said.
No, Schmitz answered.
Swainson’s hawk breeds throughout much of the United States west of the Mississippi River and in California breeds in the Central Valley, according to the Caltrans environmental report for Soscol Junction. It nests in valley oaks, Fremont cottonwood, walnut, large willow and other trees.
The hawk historically probably frequented perennial grasslands and scrublands associated with riparian areas. Today, it forages in agricultural fields, such as alfalfa and grain, the report said.
Vineyards do not provide good foraging habitat. However, hawks have been seen following tractors during disking and mowing, presumably looking for fleeing rodents, the report said.
Habitat mitigation banks started appearing in the state about 30 years ago. The goal is to preserve large portions of wildlife habitat, instead of a patchwork.
California reported having 84 mitigation banks as of 2019. None are in Napa County, though neighboring Solano County has four and Sonoma County has 14. Some are for wetlands and some for uplands habitat.
