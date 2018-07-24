Alison M. Mackenzie, 42, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to a judgeship in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday.
Mackenzie is the daughter of Malcolm and Martha Mackenzie of Napa. Malcolm Mackenzie is a senior partner with the Coombs & Dunlap law firm.
Alison Mackenzie has been a partner at Boies, Schiller, Flexner LLP since 2017. She was a shareholder at Caldwell, Leslie and Proctor PC in 2017, where she was counsel from 2014 to 2016 and an associate from 2007 to 2013.
Mackenzie served as a law clerk for the Honorable Dean D. Pregerson at the U.S. District Court, Central District of California from 2005 to 2006. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University.