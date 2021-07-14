Napa naturopathic doctor charged with faking COVID vaccines and vaccination cards

“This defendant allegedly defrauded and endangered the public by preying on fears and spreading misinformation about FDA-authorized vaccinations, while also peddling fake treatments that put people’s lives at risk. Even worse, the defendant allegedly created counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and instructed her customers to falsely mark that they had received a vaccine, allowing them to circumvent efforts to contain the spread of the disease,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco said in a release announcing the charges.

A message left at Mazi’s office was not immediately returned on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The investigation began in April when someone submitted a tip to the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. They said that family members had bought the pellets from Mazi based on the false assurance that they would provide immunity against the disease. She also provided vaccine record cards and instructed the family on how to falsely mark the card to suggest that they had received an approved vaccine.