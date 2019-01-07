For several years, a bridge-like two-lane culvert on Byway East in north Napa has had only concrete barriers where railings should be – and some nearby residents consider the resulting narrow roadway a danger to drivers, bicyclists and those on foot.
On a box culvert spanning Salvador Creek, a C-shaped set of light-colored concrete slabs – sometimes called Jersey barriers or K-rails – forms the only barrier for the east shoulder of Byway East, which skirts the east side of four-lane Highway 29.
To some living in the area, the barriers jutting into the northbound lane will continue to make passing – not to mention walking or cycling on Byway East – an unacceptable risk unless the city’s Public Works department replaces them with a less intrusive railing, or otherwise fixes the span.
“Not that it was safe then, but you weren’t risking your life,” said Rosemary Hamill, who has lived on Hampton Way since 1986.” Now you’ve got to be really careful; I won’t even walk on it at night. You don’t even bother getting by (another vehicle) because you can’t. … When you see the VINE (bus), you don’t dare try to go forward when another vehicle is coming down the road.”
It is unclear how long the concrete barriers have been in place on the two-lane culvert, which is north of Valencia Street and south of El Centro Avenue. A metal rail formed the span’s original boundary but was replaced with concrete after being struck by a vehicle, according to Eric Whan, Napa’s interim public works director.
Whan confirmed the barriers have left Byway East’s lanes narrower than the 12-foot width that is standard for automotive traffic. The concrete structures, which also can be used to separate traffic on divided highways, are typically 18 to 24 inches wide and broadest at the base.
The squeezed path has been a constant irritant for Richard Iverson, who said he has frequently highlighted Byway East’s hazards in talks with city staff since returning to Napa from Nevada in 2010. “I keep mentioning it’s a safety hazard,” said Iverson, whose home is about a half-mile from the road and Salvador Creek. “We have people trying to walk and cars have to stop, buses have to stop.”
Despite such calls to buttress the edge of Byway East over the creek, Whan said the problem’s only lasting solution is for the city to address the culvert itself – a project yet to be scheduled or funded.
“There’s been efforts to look at a project to reinstall a barrier, but it’s a bigger fix that needs to occur – the culvert has to be widened,” he said. “Even if you repair the railing, you still have a narrow section of roadway out there. We’re aware of the situation but considering other needs around the city, we’re trying to figure out the prioritization for all those projects.”