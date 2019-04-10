For some of those living near a bed-and-breakfast inn at a 19th-century Napa mansion, the idea of more guests is a step too far.
Homeowners seeking to block the addition of bedrooms to the Cedar Gables Inn took their case to the city’s Planning Commission, resisting what they called the intrusion of a de facto hotel into a historic district already brimming with B&Bs.
Planners, largely sympathizing with the opponents, indicated they were unlikely to support the project, which would remodel the interior to create 15 rooms instead of the current nine. The commission unanimously voted to instruct city staff to write findings that would support a denial of the project, which would create additional guest space by subdividing two bedrooms, an attic, and an unused breakfast room and tavern.
Although Napa’s land-use authority held off on scheduling a final decision, the debate pointed to a possible shift in attitudes toward B&Bs that have helped preserve homes from the city’s early years – but that skeptics said risk eroding the residential character of one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, the Napa Abajo-Fuller Park district.
“Fifteen rooms is a hotel, and on that footprint, it’s clearly a situation where the owner is trying to fit a size-15 foot into a size-9 shoe. That’s as many as 30 people coming and going on a consistent basis,” said Lon Gallagher, one of several neighborhood residents to speak out against an expansion they predicted would worsen parking shortages and crowding in the area.
The application from Ericksson Hotel Group calls for eight parking spaces on the property – using tandem spaces to hold two more vehicles than currently – with the use of eight curbside spaces.)
Kathleen Wolf also decried the spread of hotel-like operations into Old Town – not only through inns but through ubiquitous online listings for in-home overnight rentals, many of them unlicensed by the city.
“A residential neighborhood that is no longer residential loses its character and I’m very concerned with that,” she told planners last week. “I’m fourth-generation, I live in my great-grandmother’s house, and growing up we knew everybody, and now we don’t.”
Such worries resonated with planners who drew a distinction between allowing new inns to open in distressed properties to help prevent their demolition – as with the Thomas Earl House on Seminary Street, whose owner plans to convert into a group retreat center – and allowing existing inns to attract more guests.
“I’m not one to discourage someone from making valuable use of land, (but) the application puts a great social cost on the integrity of the neighborhood due to the concentration of bed-and-breakfasts in the surrounding area,” said Commissioner Alex Myers.
Cedar Gables operates inside the Edward Wilder Churchill House, a shingled mansion at Coombs and Oak streets that was built in 1895 and later served as a boarding house, nurses’ housing and a luxury spa before opening as a B&B in 1993.
Amid concerns of a “saturation point” for mansions-turned-inns, Commissioner Paul Kelley suggested Napa leaders eventually could replace the city’s ordinance allowing new B&Bs with a policy encouraging the conversion of such historic homes into boarding houses instead.
“I think that in itself would instill more of a neighborhood feel,” he said. “You would know your neighbor and it would give the opportunity for younger folks growing up to have single occupancy rooms, and owners would still be able to rent out rooms. It would just be a different model; it would be a long-term rental situation instead of a transient one.”