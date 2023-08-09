Don’t refer to Jerry Gee, 67, as homeless.

He has a house, said Gee, pointing to an older-model recreational vehicle usually parked on Riverside Drive by the Napa River.

“I’m a nomad,” he said.

Plus one other thing: an artist.

Gee, who has lived in Napa since around 1974, recently started painting. He uses acrylics, usually in brighter colors, and paints on any kind of found object available. A wooden panel. An old framed poster. A piece of glass.

When Gee is parked on Riverside Drive, his art and sculpture are on public display, near a fence on the edge of the sidewalk next to his camper.

Gee said he’s been a musician for many years, but only began painting less than a year ago.

“I started looking at videos of all these different artists” such as Wassily Kandinsky, William Turner and others. “They just amazed me.”

Gee said he’s drawn to painting because “I want to create a feeling, a feeling that’s interesting. And have a little fun, because I had fun” creating it.

Before he became a painter, the Napan worked as a truck driver. But music is his longtime passion; Gee plays the guitar and keyboards, publishes his music online, and even ran his own music shop and recording studio in Napa – Voyage Music, Sound and Light.

He still plays music, but is particularly focused on his art.

“That's what I like about painting,” said Gee. “It's like building a piece of music, but you perform it all at once and” – unlike a performance – “it doesn't take up a lot of people's time.”

“That's really the ultimate satisfaction.”

Gee hasn’t always lived in an RV, he said. For years, his family lived in homes and apartments around Napa. His wife currently lives with his daughter in Napa; a son also lives nearby.

Yet he was estranged from his family for a time. Gee didn’t elaborate but said that prayer was one thing that he leaned on at that time. So was painting, which he said gave him “peace of mind.”

Gee attended college but did not study art. Self-taught, he’s learned from reading books and watching YouTube videos.

“I look at it this way,” said Gee, “The universe placed upon me” the desire to paint. “I'm not sure what I'm gonna do with this, but I'll keep working on it until I find something that pleases me.”

Gee also likes to make sculptures from pieces of wood and other found objects. Two twisty branches connected together remind him of a small, extinct proto-horse called an Eohippus. He creates other sculptures from tree stumps and big rocks.

“This was washed-up detritus that had been lodged over there for 50 years, or even longer maybe,” he said pointing to a stump painted a glossy green and a piece of wood painted bright blue. Now it’s art.

His artwork has names such as “Fiesta,” “Horse Taking A Drink,” “Western Rainstorm” and “Sesame Street.”

While he hasn’t sold any of his paintings yet, Gee explained that his Supplemental Security Income makes it possible for him to buy food and other necessities.

“I cook real good, man," he said. "I eat super healthy. I drink a gallon of water every day.”

Did Gee, a senior citizen, ever consider asking for public housing assistance from city or county programs?

“Well, I looked into it a little bit,” said Gee. “I was thinking that my wife and I could do something like that.” But he heard there was a long wait for such aid.

“I'm cool with this,” he said pointing at his 22-foot-long 1985 Winnebago RV.

Usually, the motor home runs fine, he said. However, on Monday, Gee's RV was impounded and towed to a storage area in Calistoga. He scrambled to gather about $800 needed to get his RV back to Napa.

By Wednesday morning, Gee was parked near a smog check facility near Burnell Street and Soscol Avenue. His registration needs to be updated, but first, the RV has to pass a smog test, he explained. After that is finished, Gee plans to drive the camper back to Riverside Drive.

He acknowledged that some might question the worn appearance of his motor home or the fact that he’s living on a city street. “They are welcome to their opinion,” said Gee. “I'm not responsible for your reaction.”

His response to any complaints would be, “Why are you criticizing me? You want to make me feel bad or something?”

He’s just enjoying being a nomad, musician and artist creating his own “oeuvre,” or collection of work, said Gee.

His lifestyle and artwork isn’t that strange, said this Napan. “To me it’s normal.”

“As you get past a certain age, you are what you are.”

Art and music by Jerry Gee To connect with Gee, email him at smaashband@yahoo.com Hear his music at numberonemusic.com/geegeegee

