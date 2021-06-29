Napa nonprofit offers free baby, child clothing, supplies

Today, the nonprofit uses several rooms in the church.

One long room is filled with shelves of curated clothing — dozens upon dozens of storage bins of neatly folded and sorted clothing for ages 0 to 21, including shoes (some brand new), coats and jeans.

Another section has racks of hanging clothing such as dresses and dress shirts. One room has infant and younger children supplies, bins of personal care items, backpacks and school supplies.

“We have boxes of diapers and formula,” and baby care items. There are strollers, swings, portable cribs…“pretty much anything they’d need,” said Smith.

For other specific needs, Expressions of Hope can also supply gift cards, such as to Target or Walmart.

There’s a “huge” need for such a resource center, said Smith. Actually, there’s a huge need for foster parents, now referred to as “resource parents.”

Smith noted that half of all Napa County children that enter foster care have to be sent out of the county because there aren’t enough local foster parents available to take in local kids.

“I wanted to make it easier for resource parents,” said Smith, who has been a foster parent for 25 years.