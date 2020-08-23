Napa, North Bay growers face a softened, fluid market for premium grapes

Even two years prior to the glut, wineries began giving notice on their buying contracts with growers, according to Johnny Leonardo, a California-based broker for Ciatti Global Wine and Grape Brokers. As a result, more grapes – yet to be spoken for – have flooded the market, even in premium regions like Napa and much of the North Bay.

“As a result, we started 2020 with more available grapes on the spot market than we’ve seen in recently years,” Leonardo said, speaking of grapes for sale ‘on the spot’ at Ciatti’s August market update last week.

Perhaps more frightening for growers in the area was smoke from the Hennessey Fire, which by Friday had grown to more than 200,000 acres and crossed over into Solano and Lake County lines. The fate of vineyards in the Soda Canyon, Pope Valley and western Atlas Peak regions remained largely unknown going into the weekend.

Vineyards often act as natural firebreaks; typically it is not the vines themselves about which growers are concerned, but their grape crop, which can absorb particles of burnt wood and straw, called volatile phenoyls, and develop smoke taint.