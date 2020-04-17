Napa nurses hold vigil over protective gear for health care workers

“Providence should be providing every nurse who cares for a suspected or confirmed COVID patient with the same high level of PPE protection on all units and shifts.”

The hospital issued a statement saying that “Queen of the Valley Medical Center has always put the health and safety of our caregivers first.”

“We are disappointed that our local California Nurses Association (CNA) held a vigil at our hospital in Napa this morning. This vigil was prompted by a dispute between our sister ministry in Southern California and their local CNA chapter around PPE,” the release said.

“We are providing N95 respirators to nurses and other employees caring for COVID-19 patients and persons under investigation (PUIs) in our respiratory units. We have made it our priority to partner with local CNA representatives to collaborate and develop plans around the availability of PPE to ensure a safe work environment for our caregivers,” said the statement.