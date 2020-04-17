Napa nurses hold vigil over protective gear for health care workers

An estimated 20 registered nurses at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, part of the St. Joseph Health system, held a vigil with other Providence-St. Joseph Health system nurses from across California on Friday morning.
The vigil was held "to demand proper and equal personal protective equipment (PPE) for nurses assigned to suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients," announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United union.
“Nurses at PSJH hospitals across the state are asked to care for COVID-19 patients with varying levels of PPE, from simple surgical masks to full CAPR respirators,” said the union news release.
Following social distancing guidelines, the nurses stood at least 6 feet apart from each other, while standing on the sidewalk in front of the hospital on Trancas Street.
“Even within single hospitals, nurses on different units and different shifts are provided different levels of PPE protection,” said the union news release
“All nurses are asking for is equality and consistency of PPE protection,” said Leigh Glasgow, RN, an ICU nurse at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
“Providence should be providing every nurse who cares for a suspected or confirmed COVID patient with the same high level of PPE protection on all units and shifts.”
The hospital issued a statement saying that “Queen of the Valley Medical Center has always put the health and safety of our caregivers first.”
“We are disappointed that our local California Nurses Association (CNA) held a vigil at our hospital in Napa this morning. This vigil was prompted by a dispute between our sister ministry in Southern California and their local CNA chapter around PPE,” the release said.
“We are providing N95 respirators to nurses and other employees caring for COVID-19 patients and persons under investigation (PUIs) in our respiratory units. We have made it our priority to partner with local CNA representatives to collaborate and develop plans around the availability of PPE to ensure a safe work environment for our caregivers,” said the statement.
Despite a world-wide shortage in PPE, “we have been scouring the globe for products, working with local manufacturers to make our own PPE and we have implemented PPE conservation and reprocessing efforts – all to ensure our caregivers have the equipment they need to ensure their health and safety,” said the statement.
Napa Whole Foods
An empty street in Calistoga
An empty Calistoga street
Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware in Calistoga
Calistoga CalMart
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Calistoga Farmers Market
Easter Bunny tours Napa neighborhoods
Whole Foods line, April 11
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Grab-and-go school lunches in Napa
Sign of the times
Sign of the times
Napa's drive up clinic
Taking a sample
Nicole Landis
Napa Premium Outlets during the coronavirus epidemic
Making face shields
Face shields
Free Meal Friday
Free Meal Friday
Social distancing signs
Social distancing signs
Bread delivery
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Bear on fence
Bear
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Napa police department employees
Andrea D. Hoogendoorn
Hanh Ho Egan
Matthew Blach
American Canyon park sign, social distancing
Cal Mart
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Calistoga take-out
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Water
Raley's check out
Raley's signs
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Hydro Grill
Johnnys
Lovina
Calistoga Playground
Puerto Valarta
Calistoga Thai Kitchen
Theorem Vineyard
Evangeline
Napa Whole Foods
Zuzu
St. Helena Gott's
Press in St. Helena
Tra Vigna
