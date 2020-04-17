You are the owner of this article.
Napa nurses hold vigil over protective gear for health care workers

Queen of the Valley Medical Center

An estimated 20 registered nurses at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, part of the St. Joseph Health system, held a vigil with other Providence-St. Joseph Health system nurses from across California on Friday morning.

The vigil was held "to demand proper and equal personal protective equipment (PPE) for nurses assigned to suspected and/or confirmed COVID-19 patients," announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United union.

“Nurses at PSJH hospitals across the state are asked to care for COVID-19 patients with varying levels of PPE, from simple surgical masks to full CAPR respirators,” said the union news release.

Following social distancing guidelines, the nurses stood at least 6 feet apart from each other, while standing on the sidewalk in front of the hospital on Trancas Street. 

“Even within single hospitals, nurses on different units and different shifts are provided different levels of PPE protection,” said the union news release

“All nurses are asking for is equality and consistency of PPE protection,” said Leigh Glasgow, RN, an ICU nurse at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

“Providence should be providing every nurse who cares for a suspected or confirmed COVID patient with the same high level of PPE protection on all units and shifts.”

The hospital issued a statement saying that “Queen of the Valley Medical Center has always put the health and safety of our caregivers first.”

“We are disappointed that our local California Nurses Association (CNA) held a vigil at our hospital in Napa this morning. This vigil was prompted by a dispute between our sister ministry in Southern California and their local CNA chapter around PPE,” the release said.

“We are providing N95 respirators to nurses and other employees caring for COVID-19 patients and persons under investigation (PUIs) in our respiratory units. We have made it our priority to partner with local CNA representatives to collaborate and develop plans around the availability of PPE to ensure a safe work environment for our caregivers,” said the statement.

Despite a world-wide shortage in PPE, “we have been scouring the globe for products, working with local manufacturers to make our own PPE and we have implemented PPE conservation and reprocessing efforts – all to ensure our caregivers have the equipment they need to ensure their health and safety,” said the statement.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

