Napa nursing home company violated federal wage rules, Department of Labor says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Napa company that runs six residential care facilities in the county will pay $225,000 in back wages to 25 employees after federal officials accused it of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime requirements.

Stayman Estates LLC, which owns and operates six care homes for elderly patients diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, illegally classified caregivers as independent contractors rather than employees to avoid paying overtime, the Department of Labor said in a news release Thursday.

“This investigation serves as a strong signal that the Wage and Hour Division will ensure that workers receive the wages they have legally earned, and that employers compete on a level playing field,” said Wage and Hour District Director Susana Blanco in the release. “We encourage employers and employees to call us for assistance to improve their understanding of the labor standards and learn about our on-line educational tools to avoid violations like those found in this investigation.”