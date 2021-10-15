Napa offers free Halloween costumes

Feeling like dressing up as a dancing California raisin for Halloween? How about Wonder Woman, a walking banana or “young” Han Solo?
The city of Napa can help satisfy your wildest Halloween dreams.
To help prevent Halloween costumes and such leftovers from going into the landfill, the city's Utilities Department is hosting a free costume giveaway and exchange.
Locals can “make a positive impact by reducing their consumption,” during this annual holiday, said Kendra Bruno, a waste prevention specialist with the city of Napa. Hosting such a program, can also “help the community take on some environmental stewardship in a fun and practical way.”
The idea is to reduce the amount of “new to you” materials we’re consuming every year for a single-day event, Bruno said.
Equally importantly, such a costume giveaway helps families or those who wouldn’t otherwise be able to buy a brand new costume.
And of course, reusing or upcycling a costume helps generate conversations about recycling in general, she said.
“That’s what we’re really promoting.”
Napans can visit the Tuesday Farmers Market, the Napa Library, or the County Health and Human Services complex and take their pick of free, gently used, costumes for dress-up fun. People can also drop off cast-off costumes — for example, that now passé Halloween disguise worn last year.
This past Tuesday morning city staffer Jenaye Mendez hosted the costume exchange at the Farmers Market.
“You’re welcome to come down and pick out a costume,” said Mendez. “We’ve got a lot to choose from and we’d love to give them away."
A rolling rack was stocked with almost two dozen costumes, with more to come, said Mendez. There are both adult and child sizes, she noted, but about 75% of the costumes are kid-sized.
In past years (except for Halloween 2020) an average of around 400 costumes had been both donated and distributed annually via the city program.
“We have hundreds of costumes right now,” Bruno said.
All costumes are free, she emphasized. You don’t have to leave a costume to choose a costume, although donations are welcome.
Bruno said some of the more memorable costumes that the city costume exchange has received in the past include a Julius Caesar outfit with knives stuck into the breastplate, a human-sized penguin, person-sized chicken, and a giant furry bear outfit.
“We get a lot of tutu and flapper dresses,” Bruno added. Just this past week, “We got an astronaut costume, a pea in a pod for a baby and ladybugs.”
“We do get a lot of Marvel and Superhero outfits,” along with Grim Reapers, Dorothy from Oz, and “so many Elsas."
According to some experts, there’s good reason to reconsider how Halloween is celebrated.
The National Retail Federation reports that consumer spending on Halloween-related items is expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion, up from $8.05 billion in 2020. That includes costumes that will eventually end up in a trash can.
Californians spend more than $70 million annually to dispose of used textiles in landfills, CalRecycle.ca.gov reported. Ninety-five percent of this material is reusable or recyclable.
