Napa offers free Halloween costumes

This past Tuesday morning city staffer Jenaye Mendez hosted the costume exchange at the Farmers Market.

“You’re welcome to come down and pick out a costume,” said Mendez. “We’ve got a lot to choose from and we’d love to give them away."

A rolling rack was stocked with almost two dozen costumes, with more to come, said Mendez. There are both adult and child sizes, she noted, but about 75% of the costumes are kid-sized.

In past years (except for Halloween 2020) an average of around 400 costumes had been both donated and distributed annually via the city program.

“We have hundreds of costumes right now,” Bruno said.

All costumes are free, she emphasized. You don’t have to leave a costume to choose a costume, although donations are welcome.

Bruno said some of the more memorable costumes that the city costume exchange has received in the past include a Julius Caesar outfit with knives stuck into the breastplate, a human-sized penguin, person-sized chicken, and a giant furry bear outfit.

“We get a lot of tutu and flapper dresses,” Bruno added. Just this past week, “We got an astronaut costume, a pea in a pod for a baby and ladybugs.”