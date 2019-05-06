To learn how your drinking water is made, the city of Napa will offer tours on Saturday, May 11, of the Edward I. Barwick Jamieson Canyon Water Treatment Plant.
At this second annual “Tap Water Day” Open House, the community is invited to see the state-of-the-art equipment, processes and people that convert raw water from the Sacramento River Delta into clean, safe drinking water for Napa and other local cities.
The plant is located at 270 Kirkland Ranch Roach, just off Highway 12, between Highway 29 and I-80. Tours of the facility will start every twenty minutes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Tap Water Day is a free event for the whole family. Our water conservation booth will be on hand to greet arrivals. Children can win water-themed prizes playing our “Knock Out Water Waste” ball toss game. Light snacks and beverages will be available, including ‘Napa Tap’ water of course.
No registration is needed. For more information, visit cityofnapa.org/water.