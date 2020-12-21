Napa officers arrest suspected drug dealer from Fremont

A theft arrest at the American Canyon Walmart Friday turned into a drug investigation, the Napa Special Investigations Bureau reported Monday.

Siddhartha Suri, 33, of Fremont was arrested by American Canyon Police in the Walmart parking lot after a reported theft, the bureau said.

Suri had several outstanding warrants for possessing narcotics for sale, as well as a warrant issued by the U.S. Marshall's Office for selling dangerous drugs, NSIB reported.

Police searched his vehicle and found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and Xanax packaged for sale, the agency said in a news release. Suri also had a large amount of cash in his possession, officers said.

NSIB was called in to assist with the American Canyon Police investigation. Officers obtained a search warrant for a hotel room where Suri was staying in Vallejo and found more evidence of drug sales, the agency said.

Suri was booked into the Napa County jail for four felony violations of possessing narcotics for sale and was still in custody as of Monday morning.

