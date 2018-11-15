More than 175 homeless Napa County residents have been placed in permanent housing since July 2017, but local service providers are hoping to see that number climb with Thursday's opening of Napa's 50-bed winter shelter.
The winter shelter at the Napa Valley Expo on Third Street will take clients at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., and they can stay until 7:30 a.m., said Emma Moyer, who manages housing programs for Abode Services, a Bay Area homelessness and housing services provider contracted by the county and city of Napa. Clients are then encouraged to head down to the South Napa Shelter, where breakfast is offered.
The schedule is no different than years past, but Moyer is hoping things will be different now that the homeless outreach team is better staffed.
"In the past, it's really been just a room that people can sleep in," she said. "We're really hoping that with our outreach efforts … we're going to be able to engage with folks in a way that we haven't been able to in the past."
There were 322 homeless residents of Napa County identified in a 2018 count, said Nui Bezaire, who coordinates homeless programs for the county, at a Wednesday night community meeting attended by a handful of residents. Twenty-three of the homeless locals contacted identified as veterans.
Most of Napa Valley's homeless population is concentrated in the city of Napa because that's where the most services are, said Brandon Gardner, who works in homeless outreach for Napa police. Another chunk of that population is in American Canyon, while a handful of people are scattered Upvalley.
The number of homeless individuals in Napa has gradually increased over the past seven years, but it's still not as high as the Bay Area overall, said Mitch Wippern, a lead official with the county Health and Human Services Agency.
"We would much rather work with these folks, support them, house them, rather than have to deal with them in law enforcement capacities," said Napa Police Lt. Brian Campagna, who led the presentation.
The city's housing division is trying to allocate housing to homeless clients who receive funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. City and county officials are working with more than 30 Napa landlords to house homeless clients, Campagna said.
Eleven such new vouchers have been recently granted to locals. Another five were granted assistance via the department's veterans assistance program.
Four low-income units in the Stoddard West Apartments and Napa Courtyard Apartments will be available next summer, and American Canyon's low-income senior housing project Valley View will begin allowing residents to move in next month.
About 85 percent of clients who are in Napa's housing programs have remained housed for at least six months, Bezaire said.
Officials are trying to reduce environmental impacts that homeless encampments may create by providing trash pickup and toilets, if necessary, he said. Half of shelter users have been homeless long-term, he said.
Abode Services encourages people who are experiencing homelessness or know someone who is to call 707-271-7818 for help.