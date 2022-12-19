Napa officials speak out against anti-Semitism at Hanukkah menorah lighting

A group of Napa County elected officials gathered at Congregation Beth Shalom, along with about 50 community members, for a celebratory lighting of a Hanukkah menorah and to raise awareness about a rising tide of anti-Semitism.

Roberta Solomon, president of Congregation Beth Shalom, opened the ceremony by noting the group had partnered with the Jewish Community Relations Council to celebrate Hanukkah, but also to bring increased awareness of issues facing the Jewish community today.

“Sadly, Napa County has not been immune to the rising hate and anti-Semitism we are tracking across the country,” Solomon said. “For example, earlier this year, a far-right group dropped leaflets that blamed Jewish people for COVID. Our students report being abused online with Holocaust comments. And we continue to see swastika graffiti in public places. We recognize the rising anti-Semitism comes as other marginalized communities also continue to face rising racism and hate.”

To provide greater general context for hate crimes in California, Solomon also cited California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s 2021 Hate Crime report, released in June this year. Solomon noted that hate crimes in California increased by roughly 33% from 2020 to 2021. That includes a 12.5% rise in anti-Black crimes, a 47.8% rise in hate crimes involving a sexual orientation bias, and a 177.5% increase in reported anti-Asian hate crimes.

“As we celebrate Hanukkah this evening, we will light the candles and rededicate ourselves to partnering together and ensuring all people in Napa County feel welcomed and supported,” Solomon said.

Jonathan Mintzer, director of external relations for the JCRC, noted that the purpose of the organization — which represents over 50 synagogues throughout the Bay Area — is to “pursue a just society, both for the Jewish community and our neighbors and all other communities.”

“The Jewish community is not this religious monolith we’re often portrayed as,” Mintzer said. “We’re a proud, diverse people and Jewish identity is this mosaic of heritage, of culture, of peoplehood, of shared values. And unfortunately we’re facing more and more hate today. So that’s why we’re here. We’re here because JCRC and our allies believe we can’t solve these problems alone.”

After Mintzer and Solomon spoke, and following a musical segment celebrating Hanukkah, the elected officials present stood up in turn, lit a menorah candle, and gave a brief speech.

First up was U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, though Thompson couldn’t make it. Mintzer instead read remarks from the congressman, a St. Helena native.

“Hanukkah is a reminder of the resilience and determination of the Jewish people, and the importance of standing up for our beliefs and values,” Thompson said in his statement. “It is a reminder that, even in the darkest of times, hope can still shine bright. As we move into the new year, let us remember the word Hanukkah means dedication, and the flicker of the Hanukkah light guides us forward to a bring and dedicated future. And not just for us here, but for those less fortunate, for all in search of a better tomorrow.”

Thompson also noted that there’s been “an alarming increase in acts of violence, harassments and discrimination” against Jewish people in the United States and abroad in recent years, and said those acts must be condemned.

State Sen. Bill Dodd went second. Dodd said he was committed to making sure the state attorney general and law enforcement have what the tools and funding they need to prosecute hate crimes. He added that it was also important to have conversations among communities.

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry followed Dodd, and said she was glad to stand with the Jewish community. She noted that she never thought she’d have to deal with the rise in hate speech, but she wanted to do what she could to continue to stand up to anti-Semitism.

“I want to come and tell you I’m here,” Aguiar-Curry said. “I’m here for you, I see you, I hear you I support you and I stand with you against anti-Semitism.”

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley, Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley, and Napa city councilmembers Mary Luros and Beth Painter followed Aguiar-Curry. Napa County Office of Education Superintendent Barbara Nemko as well as NCOE board member Janna Waldinger rounded out the Napa officials.

“It’s time for a little more tolerance, a little more love, a little more care to everyone’s individual beliefs and rights,” Luros said. “And it’s never been more important than right now to lead with love and light.”

Painter said she’s grateful her father and his family were able to flee Nazi Germany in 1937, where her grandfather “experienced anti-Semitism that is just beyond comprehension.”

“My father taught at an early age that we should never take our freedom or democracy for granted,” Painter said. “And we can see today just how important that is. As a local leader I pledge to work hard every day to protect our democracy, to enhance our community, and to always stand up against antisemitism and all hate. Hate has no place here.”

Israel ambassador Marco Sermoneta, the country's consul general to the Pacific Northwest, lit the final candle on the menorah, and gave the final speech. He said that throughout his career, he’s witnessed institutional anti-Semitism be amplified by social media and become part of the mainstream.

“What was unacceptable just a few years ago has now been normalized, to the detriment of Jewish Americans,” Sermoneta said.

He added that Hanukkah is a celebration of strength and perseverance, and it’s represented by light overcoming the darkness — the darkness of the oppression of Jewish people. He said he feared that the current moment is one of great darkness, but declared the community shall overcome it once again.

“Looking around, and seeing such a strong and empowered Jewish community here, with non-Jewish leaders and allies standing alongside us, I’m confident that light will eventually prevail,” Semoneta said. “To everyone here tonight, your presence signals how strong we are when people of all faiths and communities come together to defend what we know is right.”