Napa on the brink of a finalized district maps for council elections

“If anyone were to ask ‘where did this map come from,’ they could look at dozens of hours of City Council meetings,” he said.

It meets all state voting law requirements including roughly equal population size, contiguity and continuity and identifiable boundaries. The map does not create any one district with a Latino majority, though California law stipulates a jurisdiction is only required to do so if doesn’t disrupt the other legal requirements.

A petition received by the city on Jan. 2 from the Napa County Progressive Alliance asserted the city’s at-large election system was in violation of the state’s voting rights act because it “diluted” the vote of the local Latino community, which accounts for roughly 41% of the total population.

Mitchell said creating such a district wasn’t possible due to the integration and dispersion of the community throughout the city.

“We have been elected by the whole community and we feel like we serve the whole community,” Mayor Jill Techel said of how the council views its responsibility to all Napa residents irrespective of a district map. “There’s a strong feeling here that that is important to continue.”