Napa on track for first Chick-fil-A, paired with a new Kohl’s

Close enough to file a planning department application with the city of Napa to review the project.

“We hope our application is pretty complete,” he said. “I would expect that we'll get through the process in a timely manner.”

Porozni said that a traffic study has been provided to the city. The company plans to relocate some access points to the new center, including using Gasser Drive as another major entrance to the property and adding pedestrian connections. A left turn lane will be added at the south end of the site for drivers headed north on Soscol.

The design of the building was described as modern, but with elements “that harken back to the history of the area.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We don’t want a hodgepodge” look, said Porozni.

As part of the excavation and building, the team will be watching for any potential archaeological sites or Native American artifacts.

“We’ve hired a consultant to make sure anything we find is recovered and treated and recorded properly,” said Porozni. “We suspect there are archaeological objects in the location,” but “nothing is turned up yet.”