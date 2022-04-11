Napa Open Space District finances brighten a little

Only 16 months ago, the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District faced what one official described as “a slow-moving financial train wreck.”

Things look at least a little bit brighter today. The train seems to be back on track, though still far from going at full speed.

Or, to shift metaphors, there’s this recent pronouncement by district General Manager Chris Cahill.

“We are on a slow road to recovery,” he said.

Outdoor enthusiasts have a stake in the district's fate. The district runs Moore Creek Park, manages Oat Hill Mine Trail and Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, and is working to open a Mount Veeder hiking trail, a Mayacamas park and easier access to Suscol Headwaters Park, among other things.

Financial woes arose because the district is largely funded by a share of the transient occupancy tax provided by Napa County. The 2020 Glass Fire not only kept visitors away from hotels, it burned down a major resort in the county. It badly damaged another.

Then there was COVID-19. The pandemic sent hotel use and transient occupancy tax revenues falling.

It was ironic — the pandemic hurt Open Space District revenues, but also inspired people sick of shutdown restrictions to hit the hiking trails. The district faced red ink at a time when parking spaces at its parks could be hard to find.

"Demand for and use of these new parks and trails, already high before the arrival of the coronavirus, has only exploded since then," former district General Manager John Woodbury wrote in December 2020.

Transient occupancy tax revenues prior to these twin blows provided about $1.1 million annually for the district. District officials in December 2020 expected this amount to plunge 85% by the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors last year agreed to help by having the county provide at least $750,000 annually, even if the district’s transient occupancy tax share sunk lower. That meant the district could survive.

Financial news for this coming fiscal year is better than forecasted 16 months ago. Instead of the district’s transient occupancy tax share cratering by 85%, it might dip by 30% and appears to be rebounding.

Napa County recently announced the district’s share of tax revenues for 2022-23 should top that $750,000 floor agreed to by the Board of Supervisors, though barely, perhaps hitting $760,000. Still, that means no Board backfill should be required.

“We’re kind of coming out of the worst of it," Open Space District Assistant General Manager Kyra Purvis said on Monday. " I think the following year will look a lot better than this coming year.”

The financial crisis has affected the district. For example, Purvis said the district has had to turn down some land acquisition proposals.

Napa County voters formed the Open Space District by passing Measure I in 2006. But voters never gave the district a funding source of its own. The most recent attempt at an open space sales tax — Measure K in March 2020 — fell short of the two-thirds minimum needed to pass.

Napa County has instead funded the district with an annual grant. It places 12.5% of its transient occupancy tax into a special fund and gives 60% of this fund to the Open Space District. That money is the backbone of the district's budget.

There is a one-year lag between when the tax revenues are generated and when the county gives them to the district. That is why the district expected the worst effects from the tax revenue downturn to be felt in 2022-23.

Instead, the district's financial crisis appears to have already bottomed out.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

