Finally, the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District that runs various local nature parks and hiking areas has a proposed budget with a little breathing room.

Bottom line: the improved finances should help the district prepare to open new parks in coming years. That means more hiking and mountain biking opportunities for residents and visitors.

Kyra Purvis of the district said the key revenue stream for the district "is almost double what we've been receiving in the last two years."

Only three years ago, district officials warned of a “slow-motion financial train wreck” that threatened the district's very existence. COVID-19-related closures had sapped transient occupancy taxes that Napa County gives to the district as the backbone of its budget.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors agreed to provide funding to keep the district afloat during the bad times. Still, district officials even last year described the budget as “very lean.”

Now the transient occupancy tax has almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, the Board of Supervisors in April voted to increase the district’s share of the tax revenues.

“It’s a splendid move on the part of the Board of Supervisors…. each supervisor should probably enjoy our 'thank you' for thinking of us that way. The budget is more like we were used to and now we can do more,” District Board Chairperson Tony Norris said.

The draft 2023-24 budget proposes increasing the number of field workers — who basically function as rangers — from one to three. That’s because in coming years the district plans to make more land accessible to the public, district officials said.

Those possible additions-to-come are:

Soscol Headwaters. These district-owned 709 acres adjacent to Skyline Wilderness Park can presently be reached only with a long hike. The district is using a $1.17 million state grant to create 14 miles of trails and a parking area near North Kelly Road.

Mayacamas Park. These district-owned 225 acres are along Dry Creek Road a few miles north of the city of Napa in the Mayacamas Mountains. The district has a draft trail plan, is developing a staging area and could build a pedestrian suspension bridge over Dry Creek. More planning is to come.

Walt Ranch. The Land Trust of Napa County is working to buy these 2,300 acres between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa. The district would oversee public access to a portion of the land.

Old Howell Mountain. The district could manage a 3-mile-long hiking/biking trail on Old Howell Mountain Road near Angwin, if county plans work out.

The district plans to hire the two additional park rangers before new parks are ready for the public. The present, sole ranger must maintain existing parks battered in recent years by fires and storms.

"There is plenty of work for them to do now, even before the new parks are open," Purvis said.

Last year’s “lean” Open Space District budget totaled $997,134 in revenues, including $761,000 from the county. The proposed budget calls for about $1.8 million in revenues, including $1.3 million from the county. Expenditures would also be about $1.8 million, with a $44,000 surplus.

This budget picture is separate from the local state parks managed by the Open Space District. The state parks have their own, dedicated budget section and rangers that are funded largely by state parks revenues.

The parks are Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. Projected revenues and expenses are both about $1 million, with a $32,000 shortfall to be covered by savings.

On Monday, the Open Space District Board of Directors voted to release the draft budget for public review prior to possible adoption on June 5. Go to https://napaoutdoors.org/ to see the draft budget.

Napa County voters formed the Open Space District in 2006. The district manages Moore Creek Park near Lake Hennessey, the Oat Hill Mine Trail near Calistoga, The Cove in the Maycacamas Mountains, EcoCamp Berryessa and other properties.

