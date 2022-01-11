Napa Open Space District seeks $1.2 million grant for Suscol Headwaters

A $1.17 million grant, if it can be obtained, would unlock a major, new hiking park near the cities of Napa and American Canyon to convenient public use.
Suscol Headwaters Park is 709 acres in hills with views of the Napa River, a distant Carneros and the Napa-Sonoma marshes stretching on to the greater Bay Area. It opened in 2020.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
However, Soscol Headwaters has no entrance of its own. Instead, hikers and bikers wanting to reach the park must go to adjacent Skyline Wilderness Park and traverse about four miles — eight miles round trip — just to set foot within it.
That's might be a daunting journey for a family with young children or someone who isn't in prime hiking shape. For them, Suscol Headwaters might as well not exist.
That hoped-for Proposition 68 grant would give the park an entrance of its own. The district could build a parking lot with about 25 stalls and a trail head near North Kelly Road, as well trails.
People are also reading…
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District owns Suscol Headwaters. If the district obtains the grant, it could open the more direct entrance by 2025.
If not, those hikers and bikers who want to experience Suscol Headwaters without that trek from Skyline will have to keep waiting.
“We’re going to get that park open no matter what,” Open Space District General Manager Chris Cahill said. “But with the current funding climate, we need grant money to do it.”
The Open Space District Board of Directors on Monday approved related documents needed to apply for the grant.
For the entire state, $23 million is available for this round of Proposition 68 grants and various communities will compete for the money. The California Department of Parks and Recreation is to award grants in late spring or early summer.
To build the parking lot and trailhead, the Open Space District plans to lease an easement on Napa Sanitation District property. NapaSan has recycled water spray fields near North Kelly Road and Highway 12 at the entrance to Jameson Canyon.
Cahill said an appraisal for the easement price has yet to be done. In addition, the Open Space District must obtain a use permit from Napa County before opening a Suscol Headwaters direct entrance.
Suscol Headwaters in the mid-1990s was proposed for a very different fate than a park. A Texas company proposed to build more about 1,700 homes in these hills. Voters under the Measure P land control measure rejected the idea.
The Open Space District bought Suscol Headwaters in two phases: part in 2015 and the remainder in 2017.
In 2017, the Napa Valley Register toured the property with Cahill and then-Open Space District General Manager John Woodbury. The climb up the hills revealed a panoramic view of the Bay Area stretching from Mount Diablo to Mount Tamalpais to Mount St. Helena.
On the ridge is knob-like feature. That site has views not only of the Bay Area, but also the Central Valley, with the Sierra Nevadas visible on a clear day.
“You get to the top and the world opens up to you,” Cahill said.
He borrowed a phrase from the hiking world and called this view the “scenic climax.” In other words, it’s the big payoff for the uphill climb.
“It seems to me this is the type of place people will want to come to from throughout the Bay Area,” Cahill said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa's Bleating Hearts Farm and Sanctuary rushes to build new animal enclosures after code enforcement complaint
The founders of Bleating Hearts Farm and Sanctuary have been hard at work to build new animal enclosures after the structures were found out o…
A body found in the Napa River last week was identified by the Napa County Coroner's office Wednesday as Crystal McCarthy. Her cause of death …
Napa Fire Department rescued two canoers from a slough on a stormy Christmas Day.
This Napa church and property in Alta Heights is for sale. What do you think should replace it?
Proponents of Mayacamas Charter Middle School file appeal with Office of Education, allege district analyses are flawed
After NVUSD unanimously vetoed a petition to open the Mayacamas Charter Middle School, those in support of the school have filed an appeal reg…
In a valley with over 500 wineries and countless others across the country and globe, it is getting harder and harder for independent winemake…
By replanting a portion of its property to grow feed for the various animals on the farm, Connolly Ranch will not only be teaching the next ge…
After wildfires ripped through Napa Valley, Stu Smith of Smith-Madrone Vineyards was thanking his lucky stars for the trees that somehow dodge…
The city of Napa, with the return of tourism, is in a strong economic place heading into 2022. But the omicron variant may dampen the local re…
Lake Curry is a reservoir in Napa County owned by Vallejo that hasn't been used since 1992.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.