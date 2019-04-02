A proposed Napa County open space master plan update comes with a question mark – are county voters willing to provide more money?
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District runs such parks as Moore Creek Park near Lake Hennessey and Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and manages such land as the Oat Hill Mine Trail and Camp Berryessa. It has preserved more than 5,000 acres over 12 years.
One draft master plan future scenario keeps the district’s current annual budget, the bulk of which is $1 million in county transient occupancy tax money and $637,000 in concessions revenues. Then the district is in a holding pattern, continuing the work it has begun but launching no new open space ventures.
“I think the operative question here is, we are hitting the limits of what we can accomplish with our current structure, our current funding,” Open Space District General Manager John Woodbury said.
Two other scenarios described in the draft master plan assume Napa County residents pass an open space-and-parks tax measure by a two-thirds vote to put the district in growth mode.
A quarter-cent sales tax would raise $6.7 million annually, allowing the district to preserve 20,000 acres of forests, meadows, streams and chaparral over 15 years. A half-cent sales tax would raise $13.1 million and boost the land preservation to 40,000 acres. That’s along with more education and fuel management undertakings.
Both sales tax scenarios assume that 20 percent of tax revenues would go to cities for their park and recreation needs.
County open space advocates in 2016 attempted to pass the Measure Z quarter-cent open space tax. The measure narrowly failed to obtain the two-thirds vote needed.
Open Space District Board Member Dave Finigan stressed at the March 11 Board of Directors meeting that the master plan update is needed, whether or not another ballot measure is attempted.
“We haven’t made a decision yet on if we’re going to have an election,” Finigan said. “We may be leaning that way, but that’s not what the topic is here.”
The matter at hand was releasing the draft master plan update for public comment over the next few months, which the Board voted to do. Yet talk of the master plan and finances went hand-in-hand.
“We’re looking to next year as an election year,” Woodbury told the Board. “Hopefully, we will be on ballot next year so we can try again to get dedicated funding.”
The updated master plan would be the framework for any ballot measure in terms of identifying the district’s needs and priorities, he said.
Resident Eve Kahn told the Open Space District Board that some resident might not even know that the district exists. Or they might confuse the district with the nonprofit Land Trust of Napa County, which also preserves open space. Or they might think the district has something to do with city parks and recreation.
District Board Chair Brent Randol confirmed that’s a problem, saying he received a phone call a few days earlier asking about signing up for bocce ball in St. Helena. For the record, the Open Space District has nothing to do with bocce ball courts.
Voters formed the Open Space District in 2006 with an elected Board of Directors to oversee it. A district specialty is providing parks and trails in the rural parts of the county, such as Moore Creek Park, the planned Suscol Headwaters Preserve south of Napa and the trail leading to Berryessa Peak near Lake Berryessa.
Other district goals include protecting open space and wildlife habitat and providing historic, cultural and environmental education.
There is overlap in Napa County’s open space world, but each agency has its own area of focus.
The nonprofit Land Trust of Napa County preserves land that’s both natural and farmland. It owns wildlife preserves and also holds extensive conservation easements on private land, such as vineyards. It offers outings, but does not run public parks.
Cities run parks within or near their boundaries. These are largely neighborhood parks with landscaping, but include several parks with hiking trails, such as Alston Park and Westwood Hills Park in the city of Napa.
Go to https://bit.ly/2CotiSS to see the Open Space District draft, updated master plan. The district plans to do public outreach through July, with a public hearing possible in July and adoption soon afterward.