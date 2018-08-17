Some residents want a wary Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District to weigh in on mountainside logging to clear room for vineyards and other controversial land use issues.
In particular, Angwin resident Kellie Anderson wants it to take a stand against a proposed vineyard project near the Linda Falls nature preserve. The Open Space District holds an easement on this land owned by The Land Trust of Napa County.
But while the Open Space District sometimes comments on certain aspect of development proposals near its properties, it doesn’t support or oppose them. The agency’s Board of Directors on Monday was cautious about changing that practice.
Voters last year almost passed a quarter-cent sales tax for the district, with the margin close to the two-thirds needed. Director Barry Christian said that shows him that most residents think the district is on the right track.
“I’m a little bit nervous about jumping off the rail and getting onto a different track,” he said.
The Open Space District is a special district created by voters in 2006, with elected board members. It does such things as runs Moore Creek Park near Lake Hennessey and Bothe-Napa Valley State Park between St. Helena and Calistoga. It is creating a new Suscol Headwaters park between the city of Napa and American Canyon.
“As a special district, there is no question whether the Open Space District has the legal authority to comment on proposed actions by other public agencies – it does,” Open Space District General Manager John Woodbury wrote in a report.
The question is whether doing so advances the district’s mission of protecting open space and providing appropriate public access, he wrote. One consideration is whether taking positions on land use issues might cost the support of the public and the organizations that provide grants and donations that allow the district to operate.
Anderson and others said the district should be concerned about proposed development near Linda Falls, given the district’s involvement with the preserve.
“It is a place that’s so important, we cannot sit and say we’re worried about the wine industry and how they might harm us,” Anderson said. “Because they won’t. They’ll support you.”
If the Open Space District board doesn't show voters why it's relevant, its next attempt at passing a quarter-cent sales tax for open space might fail, she said.
Rural resident Jim Wilson – a co-author of the Measure C watershed protection initiative that narrowly lost in the June 5 election - also wants the district to participate more in local land use issues.
“You do a great job buying and managing land,” Wilson said. “We need to talk about ways to improve on that. One way to do it is to provide leadership, to the point you do what needs to be done and you get maybe in a little hot water.”
The Le Colline project mentioned by Anderson would convert 32 acres of timberland and 4 acres of brush to vineyard. Conn Creek runs through the property and onto the adjacent, 140-acre Linda Falls nature preserve, where hikers can see a 30-foot waterfall tumbling onto volcanic boulders.
Napa County is overseeing a yet-to-be-released environmental impact report on the vineyard project and would have to grant an erosion control plan for it to proceed. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection would have to grant a commercial timber harvest permit.
Woodbury pointed out he sent a September 2017 letter to the Department of Forestry concerning the Le Colline project on behalf of the district. That letter said the district would like to see such alternatives explored as increased setbacks from Conn Creek and less clear-cutting and thinning of canopy.
But the district in the letter stuck to its practice of neither supporting or opposing development projects.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors provides funding for the Open Space District by allotting a portion of the county's transient occupancy tax. That raises the possibility that an Open Space District wading into land use battles could find itself at odds with its financial benefactor.
Several Open Space District directors acknowledged this could create an uncomfortable situation.
“I’ve always been kind of the opinion of, if we want to change land use policy, we should do it through the Board of Supervisors,” Director Brent Randol said, adding such changes aren’t the district’s prerogative.
Christian said the district doesn’t acquire land to cut down trees for vineyards or to build wineries, but to protect it.
“We are leading the charge in our own way – preserving land and opening it up,” Christian said.