Open House

Open Space District open house

The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will hold an open house on Wednesday, July 10. It will be from 6-8 p.m. in the Odd Fellows Hall, 1352 Main St., St. Helena. District Board President Brent Randol will talk about what the district is and where it is going. The event will include a PowerPoint presentation and opening remarks by county Supervisor Diane Dillon.