A relatively small land purchase could be key to creating a future Napa County park with a trail up Mount Veeder, one of the area's most prominent local peaks.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District and Land Trust of Napa County are working on the vision. Their plan is to buy the 42-acre Hirth/Turkovich properties in the Mayacamas Mountains northwest of the city of Napa.

This land is along Mount Veeder Road. It is also next to the 160-acre property known as The Cove, which is already owned by the Open Space District and includes the top of 2,677-foot-tall Mount Veeder, a local landmark.

But The Cove doesn’t have direct access to Mount Veeder Road and is reached by driving up a long, steep gravel driveway that also serves other properties. District officials don’t consider this a good entrance for a future park.

The Hirth/Turkovich land would provide The Cove with a front door for the public.

“It really unlocks the possibilities for The Cove,” said Chris Cahill, general manager of the Open Space District.

Plus, the Hirth/Turkovich land is striking in its own right, a district report said. It has redwoods, perennial Elkington Creek and views of the Napa Valley.

Cahill said the 42 acres have been a family retreat for multiple generations. The land had a cabin that burned during the 2017 Nuns Fire.

The purchase price is $695,000, and the deal should close on or before July 31. The Land Trust of Napa County is making the purchase and will sell the land to the Open Space District over three years.

That allows the district time to set aside money from its annual $1 million-plus operating grant from Napa County to buy the land. It has already set aside about $200,000 from this year’s budget. The district must also pay for an appraisal and other transaction costs.

“It’s an amount of money that we can afford,” said Cahill.

But the district will need to find other funding sources to create the park, Cahill said.

He praised the Land Trust for helping to make a purchase deal a reality, and quickly at. He started talking to the Turkovich family about the sale only about two months ago, Cahill said.

The 42 acres and The Cove are in a part of Napa County that a century ago was known as Napa Redwoods. The general area once was home to such resorts as Solid Comfort Home and Lokoya Mountain Lodge.

Solid Comfort Home advertised itself as being located on the side of Mount Veeder. A Mount Veeder hike was one of the selling points.

“From the summit of Mount Veeder, which is 3,003 feet high (sic) and not very difficult to climb, the view is unsurpassed,” wrote A.F. Allen in advertising copy.

One day, the public may again be able to enjoy a Mount Veeder climb, but in a nature park rather than a resort setting.

The Open Space District's board of directors discussed a potential purchase of the Hirth/Turkovich properties during a June closed session. On July 10, the board, in open session, approved the signing of a purchase-and-sale agreement.

PHOTOS: Napa teens find home at Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley Boys and Girls Club 12 Boys and Girls Club 13 Boys and Girls Club 11 Boys and Girls Club 14 Boys and Girls Club 4 Boys and Girls Club 1 Boys and Girls Club 3 Boys and Girls Club 2 Boys and Girls Club 5 Boys and Girls Club 6 Boys and Girls Club 7 Boys and Girls Club 8 Boys and Girls Club 9 Boys and Girls Club 10