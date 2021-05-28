Napa opens Monarch Justice Center for survivors of crimes

Local officials celebrated the grand opening Thursday of the Monarch Justice Center that seeks to serve survivors of elder abuse, sexual assault, sex trafficking, and intimate partner violence in an environment designed to mitigate trauma and encourage recovery.
The center, originally funded by a grant from the California Office of Emergency Services, is a collaborative effort between the District Attorney, local community-based service provider organizations, law enforcement, and adult protective services to develop a model for a Family Justice Center that would best serve vulnerable victims of crime in Napa County.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
Monarch Justice Center creates a new centralized location where victims of crime can be better served by a team of multidisciplinary partners representing law enforcement, victim advocates, forensic interviewers, government and non-profit service providers, as well as district attorney staff.
Monarch Justice Center is located at the Aldea Children and Family Services' building on First Street in downtown Napa, adjacent to the County's Courage Center Program, a nationally accredited Child Advocacy Center serving child victims of crime and their family members.
Monarch is run by an executive board comprised of members of the District Attorney’s Office, Detective Bill Hernandez of the Napa Police Department, Kerry Ahearn Executive Director of Aldea Children and Family Services, Tracy Lamb of NEWS, Joe Cherry of Comprehensive Services for Older Adults and Katy Mendenhall, community member.
Congressman Mike Thompson attended the grand opening and congratulated the executive team for their commitment to a vision of better service provision – a commitment that has withstood a pandemic, fires, and years of relationship and trust-building.
“Monarch’s design is intentionally rooted in compassion and dignity for our community members,” District Attorney Allison Haley told a gathering of well-wishers, “It is designed to treat people well. We recognized that access to compassionate service was unequal, inequitable, and burdensome. We aimed to gently transform an overly complex and inconvenient system all while honoring the dignity of our community members.”
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A thief drove off with a vehicle parked on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue with the keys left in the ignition, Napa Police reported.
A man was detained near Jefferson and Spencer streets after several residents reported a man running through backyards and front yards, accord…
Napa Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving a knife at a residence on the 3500 block of Idlewild Avenue in north Napa.
A person broke into several cars in the Montevino Drive area of south American Canyon Sunday morning.
American Canyon Police arrested two suspects after officers tried to pull over a car without license plates and the driver fled down Highway 29.
Would-be home invaders struck a home that had been turned into a cannabis growing operation on Pelleria Drive.
A woman was arrested after demanding money and threatening a clerk at a south Napa gas station.
American Canyon police watched an area that has experienced a series of catalytic converter thefts and arrested some possible thieves.
A confrontation led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.