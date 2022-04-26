Napa Opioid Safety Coalition holds town hall to raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning

The Napa Opioid Safety Coalition and the Napa County Office of Education held a virtual town hall meeting Thursday to raise awareness of the dangers of the deadly opioid fentanyl, which has flooded into the United States drug market in recent years and contributed to a surge of related deaths.

Host Colleen Townsend said the meeting was held in partnership with the Napa County Office of Education because of the impact fentanyl has on teens and young adults. Panelists — who presented on different aspects of fentanyl in turn before taking questions at the end of the meeting — included Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz, sheriff’s Sergeant Paul Kuhn, District Attorney Allison Haley, Kaiser Permanente addiction specialist Ninad Athale, and Mona Leonardi, co-founder of the Michael Leonardi Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing awareness around fentanyl poisoning.

Leonardi said she started the foundation after her 20-year-old son, Michael Leonardi, died from fentanyl poisoning in February 2020.

“Michael ingested what he thought was a Percocet pill,” Leonardi said. “What was actually given to him was a fake prescription pill that looked real and contained a lethal dose of fentanyl. He didn’t know that the pill he was about to ingest was fatal.”

Leonardi added that similar poisonings have happened to thousands of other young people that are unaware of the presence of fentanyl in what they believe to be other drugs. Fentanyl is extremely powerful — 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine — she said, and cheap. Drug trafficking organizations are able to press it into pills that look like prescription pills like Percocet or Adderall, or cut it into other drugs, she said.

“It only takes two milligrams of fentanyl powder to kill and average sized adult,” Leonardi said. “That extremely small amount fits on the tip of a pencil, and there’s no way to tell the difference between a real and fake prescription pill in the illicit drug market.”

Fentanyl has contributed to a rapid rise in overdose deaths other the past few years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention. Last year, the CDC announced opioids had been linked to over 100,000 deaths in the United States over a 12-month period ending in April 2021, a 28.5% increase from the year before.

Haley said she strongly believes that many who die from fentanyl have no idea they’re ingesting deadly amounts of the drug until it’s too late. She said it’s important to recognize those deaths as the result of poisoning, and not the result of a “volitional, if unintended, overdose.”

Haley also mentioned that the Napa County District Attorney’s Office has taken the position, as of last year, that potential murder charges may be filed against drug dealers if a person dies consuming fentanyl-laced drugs they bought from those dealers.

“If you’re selling drugs in this country and someone dies as a result, you place yourself in jeopardy of being charged with murder on an implied malice theory of liability,” Haley said. “DA’s offices around the state are beginning to give these advisements. Napa County has not yet charged anyone with murder on this theory, thankfully.”

But, Haley said, the problem of fentanyl won’t be solved through prosecution. She said her office is partnering with Napa County Health and Human Services to explore the idea of free Narcan — which can reverse opioid overdoses — vending machines.

Ortiz said Napa County’s biggest drug problem is still methamphetamine, but fentanyl is a major concern. Kuhn said that, as of April 15, there have been about 46 coroner’s cases which resulted from opioids from 2018 to 2021. Six of those, he said, were directly related to acute fentanyl intoxication, and a dozen were connected to methamphetamine.

In 2021, Kuhn added, 16 deaths were directly opioid-related. Two were fentanyl-only, three were opioid-related without fentanyl and the other 11 included some amount of fentanyl. And several cases are still open, he said.

Athale said teen overdose deaths have been rising in recent years but not because more teens are using drugs, according to a study released early this month. The study looked at the number of 10th graders who reported using illegal drugs at the last year. That’s about 30% of them, he said, a percentage which has remained fairly consistent for roughly the past 10 years.

Overdose deaths among teens age 14 to 18 were also generally consistent from 2011 to 2019, at a rate of roughly two overdose deaths per 100,000 teens, Athale added. But that number more than doubled in 2020 and 2021.

Athale noted that addiction is a disease many struggle with and many need to learn the skills of recovery and sobriety. But fentanyl poses a challenge when compared to other drugs, he said, because of the lethality of it.

“Nobody is born knowing how to ride a bike,” Athale said. “It takes practice and patience; it takes balance learning how to train certain muscles to perform certain actions at certain times. It can also mean falling down sometimes. Learning how to be sober is similar. However when we talk about fentanyl, falling down can mean having something very bad happen, like overdoes and death.”

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

