Napa optometry business spans more than 100 years in downtown

If Dr. Don C. Phillips could see his business now, would he believe his own eyes?
Around 1912, Phillips opened his optometry shop in downtown Napa. More than 100 years, and several owners later, the business continues to look after its local patients, providing vision care, exams and other sight-related services.
“We’ve always been really proud (and) humbled” to carry on such a legacy, said Dr. Leslie Griffith.
She and her husband, Dr. Edwin Larsen, are the current owners of the business that Phillips started so many decades ago. Today the practice is called Larsen Eye Group.
“Our passion is people’s eye health,” said Griffith. “It makes me really proud to be a part of something like this.”
Griffith and Larsen believe they are only the fourth owners of the business.
The Larsen Eye Group bought the business in 2004 from Dr. E. Scott Hendricks. Hendricks bought the practice from Dr. Alden Steiger in 1980, who bought it from Phillips in 1939.
According to Napa Register archives, throughout the years, the optometry practice was located at various downtown addresses, including on and around Main, Clay, Coombs and Randolph streets.
Steiger even built two downtown office buildings for his practice, one after another. At least one was called the Alden C. Steiger Building. Those buildings were later replaced when the Napa Town Center was built and during downtown redevelopment.
Today, at age 92, Dr. Hendricks still has an office at Larsen Eye Group, which is now located in the back of 1737 First St. and across the street from the Wine Spectator mansion.
“I’ve always liked optometry,” he said. “It’s a wonderful profession.”
Hendricks said that his own experiences as a child helped lead him to a career in optometry.
“At age 6 or 7 they found out I couldn’t see out of my left eye,” said Hendricks. “You know the Big E on the chart? I could read that, barely.”
After that, “I spent a lot of time at the eye doctor as a kid, and I just got interested in it,” he said. Even when he worked for Dr. Steiger, “I’d spend time in the lab watching guys work on glasses and grind lenses.”
That’s when optometrists had glasses made on-site or at local labs. Not anymore, said Hendricks. These days most eyeglasses are made in China, he said.
For 27 years, he also worked as a part-time contract employee at Napa State Hospital. “I enjoyed that and enjoy working out there,” but “I didn’t enjoy the politics,” he said.
These days, due to COVID-19, Hendricks is now mostly quarantined at his home at The Meadows of Napa Valley.
What does he do with his free time? “I’ve been reading more books than I’ve read in a long time. I’ve watched more TV,” and he reads the newspaper. He used to sing in the Napa Choral Society and the First Presbyterian Church choir.
Recently, Hendricks asked Griffith to bring him some tools so he can adjust glasses for residents.
Hendricks “is amazing,” said Griffith. “He’s taught us a lot about the business.”
Griffith said she got into optometry for some of the same reasons Hendricks did.
“I’ve been wearing glasses since I was in third grade,” she said. “I had been going to the same optometrist and he really inspired me. He also had that passion for his career. He allowed me to come in and observe and I really fell in love with the idea of helping people see better.”
Optometry has changed significantly over the past 100 years, she said.
Back in the early 1900s, optometrists were mostly making glasses for people and checking vision, she said.
Over the years, the industry has evolved so that now, optometrists send the glasses to a lab to be made “and we do vision testing and focus a lot on eye health,” such as dilating pupils looking for diabetic changes, high blood pressure or glaucoma. “That’s a very important part of an eye exam.”
Larsen Eye Group uses technology to view eyes “which allows us to pick up and diagnose eye disease earlier.”
These days, “We’re more of a primary care eye doctor. We look at the whole eye and if we see anything going on that requires a specialist, we can refer to an ophthalmologist or eye surgeon.”
There is one thing that hasn’t changed since they bought the business, said Griffith. Patients still ask for Dr. Hendricks.
“They just adore him,” she said. “He’s really good with patients. He’s really precise. He spends a lot of time with them. He listens and spends a lot of time hearing what their concerns are.”
That’s something that all patients appreciate, no matter what generation.
SEE PHOTOS OF A NAPA OPTOMETRY PRACTICE THAT GOES BACK OVER 100 YEARS
Larsen Eye Group team
Vintage equipment
Eye equipment
Larsen Eye Group with Dr. Hendricks 2000
Dr. Hendricks of Larsen Eye Group.
JFK glasses
New technology at Larsen Eye Group
Larsen Eye Group
1938 patient card
Larsen Eye Group
Larsen Eye Group
Eye Spy: 100 years of vision
Larsen Eye Group
Steiger optometry building 1970s
Vintage lenses
