Napa optometry business spans more than 100 years in downtown

Recently, Hendricks asked Griffith to bring him some tools so he can adjust glasses for residents.

Hendricks “is amazing,” said Griffith. “He’s taught us a lot about the business.”

Griffith said she got into optometry for some of the same reasons Hendricks did.

“I’ve been wearing glasses since I was in third grade,” she said. “I had been going to the same optometrist and he really inspired me. He also had that passion for his career. He allowed me to come in and observe and I really fell in love with the idea of helping people see better.”

Optometry has changed significantly over the past 100 years, she said.

Back in the early 1900s, optometrists were mostly making glasses for people and checking vision, she said.

Over the years, the industry has evolved so that now, optometrists send the glasses to a lab to be made “and we do vision testing and focus a lot on eye health,” such as dilating pupils looking for diabetic changes, high blood pressure or glaucoma. “That’s a very important part of an eye exam.”

Larsen Eye Group uses technology to view eyes “which allows us to pick up and diagnose eye disease earlier.”