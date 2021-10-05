Napa organizations prepare both people and pets for natural disasters

Having a skillset to turn to limits the stress caused by uncertainty, Arnold added, allowing people room to focus on what they can control.

“When a disaster happens I don’t get pushed very far out of normal,” Arnold said. “A lot of people get pushed out of normal — normal life, normal existence. When you push people out of that, if they don’t have a plan or they don’t have a skillset, many times they’re going to react badly to it.”

He also said that, when it comes to evacuation, people should know how to personally respond because the government disaster response can become overwhelmed and unable to help everyone affected by a disaster immediately.

“If you need more time to evacuate because you need assistance from a walker or medical equipment, you have to be thinking about that,” Arnold said. “You need to have that greater level of preparedness. Really, the idea is getting frankly anyone thinking about: how do I get my stuff ready, my medication. And not expecting the government to come save you right away.”

Pets and livestock animals are also stressfully launched out of their normal routines whenever disaster strikes, to Saanen Kerson, vice president of the Napa Community Animal Response Team. So, preparing pets for a disaster is also an important aspect of disaster planning, she said.

