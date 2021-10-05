Napa organizations prepare both people and pets for natural disasters

Natural disasters are an ever-lurking threat in California. Months filled with wildfires and smoke in recent years serve as tangible reminders of this; earthquakes and floods, whenever they choose to arrive, may bring destruction and throw lives out of balance just as quickly as fires.
Ken Arnold, lead instructor of Napa’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and former Napa Valley College police chief, said emergency training and evacuation preparation is the best way residents can increase their chances — and the chances of others around them — of making it through a disaster in a way that makes the best of their circumstances.
And, Arnold said, if evacuation is more complicated — which can be the case for people with health issues, mobility-limited seniors and people with pets, for example — the ability to swiftly snap into a disaster plan is even more necessary.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Arnold said that he believes everyone should get some level of emergency training, especially if they choose to live in California.
“California is a disaster theme park,” Arnold said. “If you live in California, you’re going to be in an emergency at some point. It’s just a given.”
CERT — a federal program administered in over 2,800 local areas across the country — holds training for emergency preparedness throughout the year, Arnold said. Being trained how to handle emergencies allows people to maintain a sort of mental resilience when disaster strikes because they’re able to act according to a learned skill set, he said.
Having a skillset to turn to limits the stress caused by uncertainty, Arnold added, allowing people room to focus on what they can control.
“When a disaster happens I don’t get pushed very far out of normal,” Arnold said. “A lot of people get pushed out of normal — normal life, normal existence. When you push people out of that, if they don’t have a plan or they don’t have a skillset, many times they’re going to react badly to it.”
He also said that, when it comes to evacuation, people should know how to personally respond because the government disaster response can become overwhelmed and unable to help everyone affected by a disaster immediately.
“If you need more time to evacuate because you need assistance from a walker or medical equipment, you have to be thinking about that,” Arnold said. “You need to have that greater level of preparedness. Really, the idea is getting frankly anyone thinking about: how do I get my stuff ready, my medication. And not expecting the government to come save you right away.”
Pets and livestock animals are also stressfully launched out of their normal routines whenever disaster strikes, to Saanen Kerson, vice president of the Napa Community Animal Response Team. So, preparing pets for a disaster is also an important aspect of disaster planning, she said.
Currently, Napa CART is providing free evacuation toolkits and planning materials to seniors with companion animals. (Those interested can call (707) 253-4382 or email info@napacart.org)
So far, Kerson said, the organization has given out 80 kits to seniors in the community. Throughout the process — funded by the Napa Community Foundation and the David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund — the organization has also been working with several senior living communities and assisted living communities in Napa.
“We’ve been really glad to meet and work with some of the administrators in some of these communities, to have them see how important the human-animal bond is,” Kerson said. “Residents feel secure and have plans to make sure their pets are part of the process in an evacuation.”
The planning materials help with preparing a routine for a pet in case of a disaster, she said, or the threat implied by a Red Flag Warning. The toolkit includes an evacuation crate, slip lead leash, collapsible water bowl, luggage tags and a guide on how to create an animal care information sheet.
Part of preparing animals for disasters involves accustoming them to the evacuation crate, according to an informational Napa CART video. That can be achieved by putting delicious food into the crate every so often, and by taking the animals outside, in the crate, for an occasional ride.
Napa CART started up soon after president Claudia Sonder — a large animal veterinarian — and several others now involved in the organization volunteered in the 2015 Valley Fire, in Lake County, Kerson said.
“For quite a period of time we were up there volunteering and helping in Middletown and surrounding areas and just seeing the devastation of that fire, it was kind of the first really large fire in this area,” Kerson said. “We thought, my goodness, we need to figure out a plan for our county because we could be next.”
Organization volunteers — who receive CERT training — have responded to disasters several times over the last couple of years, in tandem with Napa County. Napa CART, when necessary, works to evacuate and shelter large and small animals, and care for those left behind after a fire passes through.
But most of the time, Kerson said, the organization is focused on community education.
“The best thing we can do is train individual residents of the county how to help their own animals and have their own plans,” Kerson said.
Kerson added that the need for both community education around disasters and disaster response seems to have increased over the years, with the quantity of local natural disasters rising.
“Sadly, it’s a growing need as incidents become closer together,” Kerson “That [Valley] Fire seemed like the biggest, most impossible scenario imaginable. It just seemed unimaginable, the scale, and since then every year there’s been a fire larger and more destructive somewhere in the state. It’s really, really sad.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.