Napa outdoor concert and rally draw donations toward Ukraine aid

The Napa Valley Expo has hosted numerous music concerts over the decades — but none before had been created in tribute to a nation under attack.

Before a quartet of rock bands took the stage at the Napa Valley Expo Sunday afternoon, audience cheered the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” — and then remained standing while Ukrainian immigrant Andriy Shegera strode onto the stage.

In a grave and resonant baritone, the San Mateo resident intoned the words of the Ukrainian nation’s anthem “Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy” — whose opening line translates as “Ukraine has not yet perished” — as hundreds of onlookers stood at attention, some wearing T-shirts in the blue and yellow of the county's flag.

It was a somber, forceful introduction of the event — titled Napa Valley to Ukraine — that combined an open-air music festival with impassioned appeals to donate to help members of that country deal with the fallout from the Russian invasion now more than a month old.

Organized by the Kiwanis Club of Napa and other local organizations, the event took shape through the month of March. The state-owned Expo offered discounted use of its downtown Napa fairground, and Latitude 38 Entertainment — producer of the BottleRock festival that is the Expo’s largest attraction — organized performances by Fantastic Negrito, Great Northern and the Stone Foxes.

Attendees could directly donate to two nonprofits providing food, medical and other assistance, or purchase a festival T-shirt whose proceeds went to Ukrainian aid. Between concerts, people from around the Bay Area shared their anxieties for loved ones back home — and called on spectators to give what they could toward the country’s welfare.

“If there is a time to take a stance, this is that time right now,” Victoria Stepanenko, a volunteer with the nonprofit group Nova Ukraine, told the concert audience, after recounting her brother’s military service since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24.

Ukraine’s consul general in San Francisco, Dmytro Kushneruk, reminded spectators of the reports of murders and other atrocities by Russian troops that have come to light in recent days, and framed the war as a fight for freedom far beyond Europe.

“Ukraine, with its will to fight, gives all of us an opportunity to rediscover courage, will and leadership, and to ensure that the world following this war is a little bit more fair and just,” he said. “If freedom has a name, today its name is Ukraine, and the Ukrainian flag is the flag of freedom.”

Amid the gaiety enjoyed by music lovers on a breezy, summer-like afternoon on the fairground lawn, reminders of the day’s higher purpose were inescapable — down to the dozen posters near the entrance reminding onlookers of the continuing siege of Mariupol, Molotov cocktails improvised as weapons against invaders, and the profanely defiant refusal of a Russian warship crew’s demand to surrender.

While children at folding tables turned cardboard, glue and markers into greeting cards of support for embattled Ukrainians, many of their parents lined up at other tables to write out checks for overseas relief.

Donations collected at the event, and through the websites of its partners, will benefit Nova Ukraine and World Central Kitchen, a food relief charity.

Nova Ukraine has reported more than $14 million in donations since Feb. 20 and distributing $6.8 million in the first five weeks of the war, with nearly two-thirds of spending devoted to first aid and medicines.

Proceeds from the Napa concert will pay for donations of food as well as first aid supplies, antibiotics and other lifesaving aid, and will be distributed from Nova Ukraine’s partner agencies in Ukraine, according to Yana Rothman, a volunteer with the group.

World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to people affected by humanitarian and natural disasters, is serving thousands of meals daily to Ukrainian refugees entering Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova, and also is supporting restaurants in major Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Mindy Wyman, president of the Kiwanis Club of Napa, estimated attendance at 1,500 to 2,000 and said the event had collected more than $107,000 in donations by Monday afternoon. Donations will continue to be accepted at the concert website napavalleytoukraine.org for two months.

Stepanenko, the Nova Ukraine volunteer and a college student in San Francisco, asked concertgoers to appreciate the festiveness of the afternoon even as they remembered the fight for her home country’s existence.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen the news lately, but if you haven’t yet, I suggest you don’t see it today,” she said as a wind stirred the enormous blue-yellow flag stretched across the back of the Expo stage.” Take this one day off to soak in the happiness and support and love that you see here.”

