A new guidebook for signs in Napa may allow some businesses to put up their branding a little larger.
The city’s first new sign ordinance in nearly a quarter century would replace strict rules on letter height and the percentage of a façade that may be covered with a new standard based on the width of a storefront. The revision is meant to prevent businesses from being stuck with obviously undersized lettering that may be harder to see, according to city planning staff.
The Planning Commission on Thursday signed off on the new rule package, which would replace a sign ordinance from 1994. A favorable City Council vote would put the updated standards into law.
Changing the way Napa calculates a store’s largest allowable sign area should prevent merchants in larger spaces from being at a disadvantage compared those in small storefronts, where current rules could allow most of the frontage to be covered, according to senior planner Michael Walker. Under the existing ordinance, overhead storefront signs are limited to 10 percent of the front-facing area with letters no more than 24 inches high.
Two businesses at Napa Crossing South at Soscol and Kansas avenues illustrate the conundrum created by those rules, he told the commission. Branding for Michaels, a craft-store chain in one of the shopping center’s largest spaces, is squeezed into the center of a vast stretch of corrugated metal between roof and windows. On the opposite side of the parking lot, the modest rectangular logo of Mod Pizza covers just 16 square feet – but could have occupied 66 square feet under city law.
The revised design rule would tie an outdoor store sign’s maximum area to the linear width of the storefront – for example, up to 40 square feet of signage for a 40-foot-wide space – and eliminate the letter-height limit to permit signs in better proportion to their businesses, said Walker.
On taller and high-profile structures, the new sign code will encourage more use of the type of vertical lettering used at Archer Hotel Napa, which opened on downtown First Street in 2017. Top-to-bottom signage will be allowed on buildings of three or more stories if the characters are placed on an “architectural element” of the structure.
The overhauled sign rules would not revoke or change existing permits, and other prohibitions would remain, such as a city ban on A-frame displays outside shops.
Elsewhere, the rewritten ordinance is meant to make it easier to parse the signage rules for different situations. Allowed uses are organized into one table based on zoning and whether a business is freestanding or part of a shopping center, and the code sets down permitted sign types and standards based on land uses.