Napa owner uses cellphone to track his stolen car

A thief struck at 8 a.m. Tuesday when a Napa man left his BMW's engine running while he ran into a house on the 3700 block of Jefferson Street, Napa Police reported.

The thief made off with the SUV, which contained the owner's cellphone, reported Corporal Dominic DeGuilio.

Using the phone's tracking feature, the owner was able to follow his car's path and report its location to police who found it on Solano Avenue at West Pueblo Avenue an hour later, DeGuilio said.

After a short foot chase, police arrested Michael Ray Hinsdale, 36, for possible charges of vehicle theft, resisting arrest and violating probation, according to the Napa County jail's booking log.

During the taking of the car, the thief used a credit card belonging to the owner to make a purchase at 7-Eleven, DeGuilio said.

