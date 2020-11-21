 Skip to main content
Napa parade to feature procession of city trucks, buses
Napa parade to feature procession of city trucks, buses

Trucks, buses and cars used by Napa public safety and service agencies will be the stars of a city parade Tuesday morning.

The City of Napa Truck Parade will feature a variety of wheeled transport used by Napa's police and fire forces, as well as buses, garbage trucks and public works vehicles. Also scheduled to appear are vehicles from the California Highway Patrol and the Napa Valley Transportation Authority. Residents along a processional route will get an up-close view of the vehicles serving their neighborhoods.

The Truck Parade will begin at 10 a.m. and continue for about an hour and a half, passing through the east, north, west and south sides of Napa, the city Parks and Recreation department announced on its website. City vehicles will begin the event at Shetler and Soscol avenues, and complete the route at Lincoln Avenue and Jefferson Street.

A map of the Truck Parade route is available at https://bit.ly/3kImFyd. Residents are encouraged to line the parade route and set up lawn chairs, and are asked to wear masks, sit only with members of their household, and maintain safe social distancing from other spectators.

The parade is partly a response to the loss of various holiday events to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting curbs on group gatherings, according to Katrina Gregory, Napa's recreation manager.

“Since the July Fourth and Christmas parades have been canceled, we thought this would be a nice way to connect with the community and provide a positive experience during these challenging times,” she wrote in an email Wednesday. 

“It is also an opportunity to showcase and promote all that we do as a city, including life and safety services, but also the day-to-day operations that may go unnoticed by some community members.”

The parade's Tuesday date is one day before the usual date for Napa's lighting of the Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park, and four days before the city's traditional Christmas parade date. Gregory said the city chose Thanksgiving week for the Truck Parade to give local families a safer holiday-season activity with other annual events canceled.

Howard Yune

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register.

