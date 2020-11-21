Napa parade to feature procession of city trucks, buses

Trucks, buses and cars used by Napa public safety and service agencies will be the stars of a city parade Tuesday morning.

The City of Napa Truck Parade will feature a variety of wheeled transport used by Napa's police and fire forces, as well as buses, garbage trucks and public works vehicles. Also scheduled to appear are vehicles from the California Highway Patrol and the Napa Valley Transportation Authority. Residents along a processional route will get an up-close view of the vehicles serving their neighborhoods.

The Truck Parade will begin at 10 a.m. and continue for about an hour and a half, passing through the east, north, west and south sides of Napa, the city Parks and Recreation department announced on its website. City vehicles will begin the event at Shetler and Soscol avenues, and complete the route at Lincoln Avenue and Jefferson Street.

A map of the Truck Parade route is available at https://bit.ly/3kImFyd. Residents are encouraged to line the parade route and set up lawn chairs, and are asked to wear masks, sit only with members of their household, and maintain safe social distancing from other spectators.