Napa parent-led foundation will seek independent charter option for middle school

“The Foundation wants to ensure that Napa Valley has the best options in education for our families, including the unique integration of social-emotional and project-based learning that we are hard-wiring into the new charter school model,” said Jolene Yee, co-president of the Foundation.

“Our children have benefited greatly from the model used at River School, and while we can’t continue River School in its current form, we’d like to see the model live on and even improve in a new charter school and continue to be offered to all students in Napa Valley in their middle school years,” Yee continued.

“We’re very excited to announce that we will be partnering with the New Tech Network, allowing for a K-12 pathway of current New Tech Network schools that actively utilize project-based learning methodology to Napa families who choose to pursue it,” said Lauren Daley, co-president of the Foundation.

“The New Tech Network Resources, coupled with some outstanding tools we will be using, plus the planned 9 a.m. start time, are all things that are highly suited to middle-school learning and development,” said Daley.