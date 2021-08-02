Napa parent-led foundation will seek independent charter option for middle school

Following a number of school closures in the Napa Valley Unified School District (NVUSD), a coalition of parents, educators and concerned residents is raising their voices and fighting to save a community school, said a news release from The Napa Foundation for Options in Education.
The Napa Foundation for Options in Education (formerly the River School Foundation) is mounting the “Save River, Support Our Charter” campaign to open a new independent charter middle school, managed independently from the NVUSD staff and board of trustees, to preserve educational options in Napa Valley, said the release.
“Save River, Support Our Charter is a collaborative group of parents and concerned citizens who are seeking to keep educational options in Napa by seeking a new charter middle school and by speaking out about accountability in the public school system amongst both administrators and elected trustees,” said the release.
Originally conceived and operated as a dependent charter school, River Middle School was authorized by the NVUSD Board of Trustees for over 20 years but operated with some important autonomy that allowed it to offer a middle school program distinct from other NVUSD schools.
In 2019, the school’s charter was relinquished and it became a district school. Earlier this year, the NVUSD voted to close the school in its current form permanently following the 2021-22 school year.
“The Foundation wants to ensure that Napa Valley has the best options in education for our families, including the unique integration of social-emotional and project-based learning that we are hard-wiring into the new charter school model,” said Jolene Yee, co-president of the Foundation.
“Our children have benefited greatly from the model used at River School, and while we can’t continue River School in its current form, we’d like to see the model live on and even improve in a new charter school and continue to be offered to all students in Napa Valley in their middle school years,” Yee continued.
“We’re very excited to announce that we will be partnering with the New Tech Network, allowing for a K-12 pathway of current New Tech Network schools that actively utilize project-based learning methodology to Napa families who choose to pursue it,” said Lauren Daley, co-president of the Foundation.
“The New Tech Network Resources, coupled with some outstanding tools we will be using, plus the planned 9 a.m. start time, are all things that are highly suited to middle-school learning and development,” said Daley.
River Middle School is a no-cost, publicly-funded middle school offering “a unique combination of SEL and project-based learning delivered with distinctive teaching tools to NVUSD students,” said the release.
The Foundation is in the process of creating the charter petition that will be submitted to the NVUSD board for consideration.
“For more than two decades, River Middle School’s status as a dependent charter was a compromise that worked well for everyone: students, families, school staff and the district,” said Daley.
“River served as a great example of collaboration leading to success and a unique program not found anywhere else in NVUSD. We would have preferred to continue in this spirit of cooperation as a part of NVUSD but that’s no longer an option. However, we remain hopeful for the future and the benefits a new unique charter middle school can bring to Napa.”
Photos: Napa’s River Middle School moved to its new home
River Middle School and Salvador signage on campus
RMS students enjoy a lunch at their new campus.
RMS principal and students at lunch
A teacher and class at the new River Middle School campus in north Napa.
RMS campus
RMS library
