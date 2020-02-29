Napa parents identify barriers to having students bike and walk to school

Walk audits are meant to be an inclusive and accessible way for parents to call out problems and brainstorm solutions. With the expertise and support of the bicycle coalition, they can then aggregate feedback, create a community action plan and ask stakeholders such as the county’s Office of Education and city councils for actionable change.

According to the coalition’s website, they identified more than 600 safety issues in 2018. Those will be rolled up into feedback received in this year’s walk audits as well as through parent surveys.

The group wants more kids taking “active transportation” to schools, suggesting group bike rides and walking caravans in addition to children traveling solo.

“This is doable; it just takes an engaged school community, parents who want to make it happen, and kids who are willing to do so,” Band said.

Parents arrived at Willow Creek Elementary, formerly El Centro Elementary, at 2 p.m., just before student pick-up time. “We try to capture as much of the parents and faculty as we can,” Sainato said. Today’s group is six, but they’ve had up to a dozen parents at recent audits, she added.