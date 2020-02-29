Napa parents identify barriers to having students bike and walk to school

Patrick walks his son to and from school at Willow Creek Elementary on El Centro Avenue nearly every day. He lives in a residential area behind the school, where there’s fewer crosswalks, limited pedestrian signage and a regular flow of cars traveling at high speeds turning off Jefferson Street and into the neighborhood.
“It’s ridiculous right here. I’ve yelled at so many people. I’m ready to throw down some mornings,” he said, referring to the frequent speeding he says he witnesses.
This day, Patrick, who asked that his last name not be used in this story, pushed his younger son in a stroller to pick up his student. As he waits to cross the crosswalk-less street, a car careens around another vehicle trying to pull out of a driveway, the screech of burning rubber piercing the otherwise calm afternoon.
This environment is rife with barriers to making it safe for children to walk or ride their bikes to school. It's stories likes Patrick’s that the Napa County Bicycle Coalition tries to identify during its regular walk audits and address with long-term solutions.
“We want to see things that are difficult for kids, and we want to capture those,” Patrick Band, the organization’s executive director, told parents before the walk audit started.
The Bicycle Coalition hosts these workshops at 38 schools across the county as part of the Safe Routes to School initiative, spearheaded by program director Carlotta Sainato. The end goal is to get as many kids walking and biking to school as possible, improving public health, taking cars off the road and reducing Napa’s carbon footprint.
Walk audits are meant to be an inclusive and accessible way for parents to call out problems and brainstorm solutions. With the expertise and support of the bicycle coalition, they can then aggregate feedback, create a community action plan and ask stakeholders such as the county’s Office of Education and city councils for actionable change.
According to the coalition’s website, they identified more than 600 safety issues in 2018. Those will be rolled up into feedback received in this year’s walk audits as well as through parent surveys.
The group wants more kids taking “active transportation” to schools, suggesting group bike rides and walking caravans in addition to children traveling solo.
You have free articles remaining.
“This is doable; it just takes an engaged school community, parents who want to make it happen, and kids who are willing to do so,” Band said.
Parents arrived at Willow Creek Elementary, formerly El Centro Elementary, at 2 p.m., just before student pick-up time. “We try to capture as much of the parents and faculty as we can,” Sainato said. Today’s group is six, but they’ve had up to a dozen parents at recent audits, she added.
Band gave an overview of the program, its goals and how the next hour would go before splitting the group into two, one led by himself and the other by Sainato. Each person was given a paper map of the school and its surrounding half-mile radius and was tasked with marking barriers like missing crosswalks, faded street paint and excessive speeding stretches.
Most of the walk audits follow this same format, but the results change along with the environments. Whereas a rural school might worry more about lighting and directional signs, Willow Creek’s location in a trafficked area gears most concerns toward things like narrow sidewalks, blind intersections, missing bike lanes and speeding.
One father who participated said his wife and two kids had just been in an accident the day prior at a four-way intersection near the school, redoubling his commitment to finding ways to make the area safer for his family and others.
“Anything we can do to improve traffic and safety, we’re all for,” he said, noting that this was his family’s home school and that they’d eventually be going to Vintage High School nearby, too.
After spending about an hour walking the property, parents reconvened to discuss their observations and workshop possible solutions. Band and Sainato asked them to place sticky notes with problems and possible fixes on a poster board at the front of the classroom and then prioritize which needs are the most pressing using circular stickers.
“Solutions matter more in some ways,” Band said, explaining why participants are given three solutions stickers rather than the two used for the problem-side exercise.
Ideas included adding blinking pedestrian signs to the school’s back side, calming traffic on El Centro and adding crosswalks.
Over the next few months, Band and Sainato will compile a report based on the group’s findings and present it to parents and educators. Together, they’ll ask institutional players like the school board and the city to implement their recommendations.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.